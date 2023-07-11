The Trailer For Timothée Chalamet's "Wonka" Is Finally Here
This Christmas, get ready for some "pure imagination." After wowing us in November's Dune 2, Timothée Chalamet is headed to candy land in Warner Brothers' Wonka. Following in the footsteps of actors Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp (who have both portrayed Willy Wonka), Chalamet has the perfect mix of wonder and mischief for the wacky candy maker. The trailer just dropped today so here's everything you need to know about the movie.
What is Wonka about?
Based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Timothée Chalamet's Wonka tells the story of how the inventor is determined to make the world a better place with his own brand of magic. When Dahl was a child in the 1930s, he got chosen as one of Cadbury's taste testers when they came to his school. When you watch the movie or read the book, Willy Wonka's factory is very similar to Cadbury's!
Chalamet plays a younger Willy than we've seen onscreen before, and even though we doubt that we'll see Charlie or any of the characters we know, this film is full of brand new faces and adventures.
Who else is in the movie?
(L-r) CALAH LANE as Noodle and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “WONKA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
In addition to Chalamet, we'll see Calah Lane, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, and Olivia Colman among others. Paul King, David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly are all working behind the scenes.
Where can I watch Wonka 2023?
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “WONKA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
The movie hits theaters on December 15, 2023, right in the middle of the holidays!
Is Wonka a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “WONKA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Jaap Buittendijk
Yes, Wonka is a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie will tell the story of how a young Willy Wonka became the famous chocolate maker we see in Roald Dahl's novel.
Why did they change the name of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ “WONKA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
When the 1971 film was being made, producer David Wolper struck a deal with Quaker Oats, who wanted to get into the candy business. The company agreed to fund the movie if the title changed to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory — that way, it paralleled their Willy Wonka-branded treats.
Check out our Facebook for more movie news and let us know if you're excited to see Timothée Chalamet's Wonka!
Lead image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!