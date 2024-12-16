Yep, A Luigi Mangione Documentary Is Already On Its Way
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Luigi Mangione sparked a media frenzy after his arrest for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and details of the case set the internet ablaze with speculation and theories, transforming the tragedy into a gripping real-life mystery. The bizarre circumstances surrounding the case, coupled with the public’s insatiable appetite for true crime, quickly turned Luigi Mangione into a household name.
As shocked as I already am about the whole situation, nothing could have prepared me for the thirst edits or the Luigi slideshows playing against Hannah Montana's "He Could Be The One"— are y'all okay?! And it looks like the celebrity fascination is peaking because 7 days after his arrest, a Luigi Mangione documentary is already on its way.
Here's everything we know about the Luigi Mangione documentary coming soon.
A Luigi Mangione documentary is in development from Stephen Robert Morse.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Deadline confirms that Stephen Robert Morse (who's behind documentaries like Amanda Knox and How to Rob a Bank on Netflix) is developing a feature documentary about 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. The filmmaker, who's been nominated for two Emmys, is already set to direct.
“This case is complex and raises important questions about vigilantism, the devastating cost of a privatized healthcare system, and the inevitability of violence when peaceful change is seen as impossible,” Stephen says in an interview with Deadline. “My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved.”
In the age of the internet, it's no surprise a documentary is coming together so quickly. And Stephen is already planning how to engage with members of Gen Z who will be tuning in, noting that “this documentary will be memed.” But he also explains that he wants the film to “foster a deeper understanding” of the entire legal situation while also honoring the loss, which will help not to alienate older generations.
The internet has one celebrity they want to see play Luigi Mangione.
Even though this Luigi Mangione documentary might include interviews with the individuals involved instead of a cast of actors, the internet is already fancasting a hypothetical feature film (which, based on the current obsession with biopics, isn't out of the realm of possibility).
The most popular fancast is Dave Franco, and honestly the resemblance is uncanny. "No audition needed. I crown you Luigi!" one TikToker says in the comments, while another jokes, "He was born for this Role.. it is destiny."
Stay tuned for the latest news on this documentary — any any potential feature films.
What do you think about the internet reaction to Luigi Mangione's arrest? Are you one of the true crime-obsessed? Let us know on Facebook. And check out The Best True Crime Podcasts to listen to tonight.
