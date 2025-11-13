We Just Got The BEST 'Dune 3' Update

Both Dune and Dune 2 were such cinematic feats that people compared them to seeing Star Wars for the first time. The world building is so massive, engrossing, and beautiful that when I watched both movies, I felt like I was on Arrakis instead of in my comfy AMC recliner. And the fact I got to attend part of the New York premiere made me feel even more like an Atreides.



Ever since Timothée Chalamet's Paul stepped into the role of Lisan al Gaib and agreed to marry Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), and Zendaya's Chani left the group rather than accept his title, fans have been on the absolute edge of their seats to see what will happen between these beloved characters. And no wonder, considering the ending is different than the book's ending! There is no precedent for Chani and Paul's separation! But in a shocking turn of events, director Denis Villeneuve revealed Dune 3 might not connect to the other two movies like we've all been anticipating.

Here's everything we know about Dune 3, coming to theaters in December 2026.

Is there a Dune part 3 coming? Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures Yes, Dune 3 has officially finished filming! "I want to make sure that if we go back there a third time that it'll be worth it, and that it would make something even better than Part Two," Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair in February. “It needs to be different." "If I do a third [Dune movie], which is in the writing process, it's not like a trilogy," he said. "It's important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych. It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That's done and that's finished." Dune: Messiah opens 12 years after the first Dune book, and Paul has totally conquered the known world and fights to lead the empire without bringing them all to destruction.

When is Dune 3 coming out? Warner Bros. Pictures Dune: Part Three is coming to theaters on December 18, 2026, according to reports.

Will Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet be in Dune 3? Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures Yes, after some speculation that the cast could change for Dune 3, both Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet will return. It does get a little tricky because while Dune: Messiah follows the second half of Paul's journey, Denis Villeneuve admits it's a "problem" to bring the existing cast into the third movie since it takes place a decade later. Z says "of course" she would "be down" to return to the world of Arrakis, while Anya "hopes" another Dune movie is in her future. We might not know the Dune 3 cast, but I need to know what happens to Chani and Paul after she leaves the Fremen. Does she ever come back? Does their relationship ever heal? I NEED TO KNOW DENIS.

Who else is in the Dune 3 cast? Kevin Winter/Tristan Fewing/Getty Images But one piece of news we do know is who will play Chani and Paul's kids Leto II and Ghanima: Nakoa-Wolf Momoa & Ida Brooke. And I can't think of anyone else who could play those roles better! It looks like Robert Pattinson is in the film. The Dune 3 cast includes: Timothée Chalamet as Paul

as Paul Zendaya as Chani

as Chani Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

as Princess Irulan Rebecca Fe rguson as Jessica

as Jessica Anya Taylor- Joy as Alia

as Alia Javier Bardem as Stilgar

as Stilgar Josh Brolin as Gurney

as Gurney Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as Leto II

as Leto II Ida Brooke as Ghanima

Is Chani in Dune Messiah? Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures Yes, Chani is in Dune: Messiah. And, SPOILER ALERT!!, she becomes pregnant with twins Ghanima and Leto II but ends up dying in childbirth.

Do Paul and Chani end up together? Warner Bros. Pictures Y'all won't believe this, but yes, Paul and Chani technically end up together — as resurrected clones called gholas. In Sandworms of Dune (written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson), Paul and Chani reawaken and Paul reaffirms his love for her after five thousand years. TBH, it's the least he could do after all that drama.

This post has been updated.