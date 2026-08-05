They look straight out of an antique shop!
TJ Maxx’s New Fall Home Drop Is Full Of Cozy Vintage Charm
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
I am a huge fan of TJ Maxx for all things home, and this latest fall drop has me swooning. From scalloped edges to pastoral scenery, the new home items are full of vintage charm and will bring your space straight into fall while feeling cozy and chic. Refresh your bedroom, living room, home office, or guest room with these affordable finds from the budget-friendly shop!
Check out these favorites from TJ Maxx new fall home drop!
TJ Maxx
Scalloped Fabric Shade Rechargeable Lamp
I love the idea of cordless lighting to set a mood at the dinner table, especially with guests. This charming lamp featuring a playful scalloped shade makes a subtle and sweet statement anywhere in the home.
TJ Maxx
MORRIS & CO. Meadow Sweet Picture Frame
Showcase your favorite memories year-round in this timeless floral print designed by the legendary heritage brand.
TJ Maxx
MORRIS & CO. Strawberry Thief Cotton Velour Bath Towel
Elevate your bathroom routine with plush cotton velour featuring William Morris’s iconic, historic bird pattern.
TJ Maxx
MARTHA STEWART Ceramic Metal Task Lamp
A classic blend of ceramic and metal gives this sleek task light a traditional look with modern lighting. It's perfect for elevating a home office.
TJ Maxx
ROYAL STAFFORD 6pk Harvest Pheasant Dinner Plates
I LOVE these plates! Set a seasonally stunning table with these detailed pheasant-motif plates, perfect for fall hosting!
TJ Maxx
OBEETEE 9x12 Wool Reminisce Versailles Hand Tufted Area Rug
This hand-tufted wool rug looks like a priceless antique heirloom and grounds your room with a sophisticated pattern.
TJ Maxx
SANDERSON Caverly Picture Frame
Add a refined touch to your mantel or tabletop with this classic designer frame. (The birds are cute too).
TJ Maxx
NICOLE MILLER HOME Ribbed Glass Candle With Dome Lid
Fill your home with warmth and texture using a ribbed glass candle topped with a vintage-inspired matching dome.
TJ Maxx
A&B HOME Floral Ceramic Flower Vase
Display your fall dried stems in this ceramic vase decorated with delicate, old-world floral detailing. It's perfect for a centerpiece or shelfie too.
TJ Maxx
LILLIAN AUGUST Low Back Scalloped Storage Bench
Keep your clutter hidden away in style with this low-profile bench featuring chic scalloped edges and striped upholstery.
TJ Maxx
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Beaded City Chic Tabletop Picture Frame
Introduce a hint of vintage glamour to your decor with delicate beading and elevated styling.
TJ Maxx
LAURA ASHLEY 7pc Rose Floral Comforter Set
The 80s are back and Laura Ashley will transform your bedroom into a cozy English cottage retreat with romantic rose florals.
TJ Maxx
PETAL LANE Golden Pasture Horse Round Frame Wall Art
Capture the quiet beauty of a country morning with this charming equestrian-inspired round wall art.
Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!