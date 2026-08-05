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They look straight out of an antique shop!

TJ Maxx’s New Fall Home Drop Is Full Of Cozy Vintage Charm

TJ Maxx Home Fall 2026
TJ Maxx
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezAug 05, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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I am a huge fan of TJ Maxx for all things home, and this latest fall drop has me swooning. From scalloped edges to pastoral scenery, the new home items are full of vintage charm and will bring your space straight into fall while feeling cozy and chic. Refresh your bedroom, living room, home office, or guest room with these affordable finds from the budget-friendly shop!

Check out these favorites from TJ Maxx new fall home drop!

Rechargeable Lamp

TJ Maxx

Scalloped Fabric Shade Rechargeable Lamp

I love the idea of cordless lighting to set a mood at the dinner table, especially with guests. This charming lamp featuring a playful scalloped shade makes a subtle and sweet statement anywhere in the home.

Picture Frame

TJ Maxx

MORRIS & CO. Meadow Sweet Picture Frame

Showcase your favorite memories year-round in this timeless floral print designed by the legendary heritage brand.

MORRIS & CO. Strawberry Thief Cotton Velour Bath Towel

TJ Maxx

MORRIS & CO. Strawberry Thief Cotton Velour Bath Towel

Elevate your bathroom routine with plush cotton velour featuring William Morris’s iconic, historic bird pattern.

Task Lamp

TJ Maxx

MARTHA STEWART Ceramic Metal Task Lamp

A classic blend of ceramic and metal gives this sleek task light a traditional look with modern lighting. It's perfect for elevating a home office.

Dinner Plates

TJ Maxx

ROYAL STAFFORD 6pk Harvest Pheasant Dinner Plates

I LOVE these plates! Set a seasonally stunning table with these detailed pheasant-motif plates, perfect for fall hosting!

Hand Tufted Area Rug

TJ Maxx

OBEETEE 9x12 Wool Reminisce Versailles Hand Tufted Area Rug

This hand-tufted wool rug looks like a priceless antique heirloom and grounds your room with a sophisticated pattern.

Picture Frame

TJ Maxx

SANDERSON Caverly Picture Frame

Add a refined touch to your mantel or tabletop with this classic designer frame. (The birds are cute too).

Glass Candle With Dome Lid

TJ Maxx

NICOLE MILLER HOME Ribbed Glass Candle With Dome Lid

Fill your home with warmth and texture using a ribbed glass candle topped with a vintage-inspired matching dome.

Flower Vase

TJ Maxx

A&B HOME Floral Ceramic Flower Vase

Display your fall dried stems in this ceramic vase decorated with delicate, old-world floral detailing. It's perfect for a centerpiece or shelfie too.

Scalloped Storage Bench

TJ Maxx

LILLIAN AUGUST Low Back Scalloped Storage Bench

Keep your clutter hidden away in style with this low-profile bench featuring chic scalloped edges and striped upholstery.

Picture Frame

TJ Maxx

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Beaded City Chic Tabletop Picture Frame

Introduce a hint of vintage glamour to your decor with delicate beading and elevated styling.

Floral Comforter Set

TJ Maxx

LAURA ASHLEY 7pc Rose Floral Comforter Set

The 80s are back and Laura Ashley will transform your bedroom into a cozy English cottage retreat with romantic rose florals.

Horse Round Frame Wall Art

TJ Maxx

PETAL LANE Golden Pasture Horse Round Frame Wall Art

Capture the quiet beauty of a country morning with this charming equestrian-inspired round wall art.

Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!

goods home decor shopping tj maxx vintage decor

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