TJ Maxx’s New Fall Home Drop Is Full Of Cozy Vintage Charm

I am a huge fan of TJ Maxx for all things home, and this latest fall drop has me swooning. From scalloped edges to pastoral scenery, the new home items are full of vintage charm and will bring your space straight into fall while feeling cozy and chic. Refresh your bedroom, living room, home office, or guest room with these affordable finds from the budget-friendly shop!

Check out these favorites from TJ Maxx new fall home drop!

TJ Maxx Scalloped Fabric Shade Rechargeable Lamp I love the idea of cordless lighting to set a mood at the dinner table, especially with guests. This charming lamp featuring a playful scalloped shade makes a subtle and sweet statement anywhere in the home.

TJ Maxx MORRIS & CO. Meadow Sweet Picture Frame Showcase your favorite memories year-round in this timeless floral print designed by the legendary heritage brand.

TJ Maxx MORRIS & CO. Strawberry Thief Cotton Velour Bath Towel Elevate your bathroom routine with plush cotton velour featuring William Morris’s iconic, historic bird pattern.

TJ Maxx MARTHA STEWART Ceramic Metal Task Lamp A classic blend of ceramic and metal gives this sleek task light a traditional look with modern lighting. It's perfect for elevating a home office.

TJ Maxx ROYAL STAFFORD 6pk Harvest Pheasant Dinner Plates I LOVE these plates! Set a seasonally stunning table with these detailed pheasant-motif plates, perfect for fall hosting!

TJ Maxx OBEETEE 9x12 Wool Reminisce Versailles Hand Tufted Area Rug This hand-tufted wool rug looks like a priceless antique heirloom and grounds your room with a sophisticated pattern.

TJ Maxx SANDERSON Caverly Picture Frame Add a refined touch to your mantel or tabletop with this classic designer frame. (The birds are cute too).

TJ Maxx NICOLE MILLER HOME Ribbed Glass Candle With Dome Lid Fill your home with warmth and texture using a ribbed glass candle topped with a vintage-inspired matching dome.

TJ Maxx A&B HOME Floral Ceramic Flower Vase Display your fall dried stems in this ceramic vase decorated with delicate, old-world floral detailing. It's perfect for a centerpiece or shelfie too.

TJ Maxx LILLIAN AUGUST Low Back Scalloped Storage Bench Keep your clutter hidden away in style with this low-profile bench featuring chic scalloped edges and striped upholstery.

TJ Maxx SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Beaded City Chic Tabletop Picture Frame Introduce a hint of vintage glamour to your decor with delicate beading and elevated styling.

TJ Maxx LAURA ASHLEY 7pc Rose Floral Comforter Set The 80s are back and Laura Ashley will transform your bedroom into a cozy English cottage retreat with romantic rose florals.

TJ Maxx PETAL LANE Golden Pasture Horse Round Frame Wall Art Capture the quiet beauty of a country morning with this charming equestrian-inspired round wall art.

Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!