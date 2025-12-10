I recently gave my closet the famous old refresh by culling out everything that I wasn’t wearing on a regular basis, and it felt so good. Although my clothing lineup is looking a little lighter, I’m finding out now, weeks later, that it’s definitely missing a few crucial pieces.

As I’m looking to round out my wardrobe a bit, I’m not necessarily looking to spend big – which is exactly why I’m peeping at TJ Maxx's new arrivals section. I can always count on them to have nice finds at nice prices. Here’s what’s currently on my wishlist – everything is what I’d consider a wardrobe staple, only with a luxe twist. If that sounds like an enticing combo, you’ll definitely want to check these out!

TJ Maxx Paige Harper Double Front Pants These jeans are typically $152, but they're available at TJ Maxx for $80 right now, an entire $72 off. As I find myself leaning away from this year's barrel jean trend (short-lived for me), I'm definitely on the hunt for more versatile and flattering wide-leg silhouettes like this.

TJ Maxx Blank NYC Suede Cropped Jacket Sometimes there's an occasion that calls for more than just a denim jacket. Sadly, denim makes up a majority of my outerwear game, so I need to track down dressier options. This suede cropped moment is absolutely calling to me – I love that it comes in a nice neutral color, opening up tons of possibilities for outfit pairings.

TJ Maxx Hunter Waxed Hunting Jacket This could be another great denim-alternative – one that's not as dressy as the suede material, but still provides plenty of structure. I'm so here for the contrasting collar and pops of red along the zippers so my looks can stand out.

TJ Maxx Theory Sleeveless Cinched Shirt Though I work from home, I've learned over time that when I dress for success, my work days seem to go way smoother. To give me the confidence I deserve (even if it's just at my tiny desk!), I'm definitely eyeing polished pieces like this cinched button-up. The fact that it's easy to match with what I already own has me sold.

TJ Maxx Wishlist Basque Waist Linen Blend Maxi Dress This dress is a little less of a longtime wardrobe staple because of its bold color. It's the flattering silhouette that really caught my eye! Oh yeah, and it's only $30. I might just have to snag this baby before Christmas.

TJ Maxx Max Studio London Ponte Wide Leg Cropped Pants I am obsessed with this cropped take on typical work slacks. It feels fresh and modern, yet still rooted in classic details. They'd be perfect to break out and pair with some ballet flats once spring creeps up.

TJ Maxx Max Studio London Maxi Skirt I've been seeing a ton of plaid maxi skirts like this whenever I scroll on Pinterest these days. While some people style them for formal contexts, it's the more-casual moments that leave me really inspired when it comes to my closet. I'll definitely be going for this piece ahead of the new year since it's just $25. From there, it's going to wear so well with low-profile sneakers and vintage tees.

