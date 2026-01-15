Before you head to Target or The Container Store for your 2026 home reset, there’s one small secret you need to know: the TJ Maxx Yellow Tag Sale has officially hit the home department. Offering up to 70% off, the sale spans not only home items, but also clothing, shoes, and beauty. The savviest TJ Maxx shoppers know exactly where to look for scoring designer-grade finds for literal dollars. Since now is the ultimate time to get your home in order, we combed the shelves and found 5 yellow-tag gems that’ll instantly make every room in your home look put-together.

Scroll on to shop 5 stylish home organization finds from TJ Maxx's limited-time Yellow Tag Sale!

TJ Maxx M Design Aldo Folding Double Laundry Hamper There's no worse feeling than stepping foot in a laundry room that looks like it was just hit by a wild tornado without a solid way to address the mess. This hamper is here to solve that problem with two big sectioned baskets, numerous exterior pockets, and a wire rack you can use to sort socks and other small items. Snag it on sale for just $20 while it's still in stock.

TJ Maxx Morris & Co. Storage Desk Organizer Get your desk back on track with this compact organizer. It comes with three separate tiers and one small drawer that sit at different heights so you can easily access the tools you need to get through your day. The small drawer is especially nice for stowing away those bits and bobs you don't necessarily want cluttering up your physical (and mental) space. This find is currently on sale for $20 (was $25).

TJ Maxx Joseph Joseph 6-Piece Food Prep Bowl Set

This set of six bowls is especially helpful if you're short on space since the pieces easily nest within each other, eliminating the need for extra kitchen cabinet real estate. The $15 set (was $20) comes with three mixing bowls, two prep bowls, and one colander. All of the components are dishwasher safe for added ease. Your old bowls will be so jealous.

TJ Maxx International Brass House Travertine 2-Section Tray This sturdy two-section tray can be used for storing a wide variety of items, from mail pieces to TV remotes. Though a small upgrade, having that extra clutter put away will help keep your home looking peaceful and put-together. Plus, the bare travertine construction gives this piece that 'industrial' look you often find in high-end homes.

TJ Maxx Nautica 3-Drawer Scalloped Side Table If you're still sorting out a way to tidy up your chaotic home office or crowded craft room without cheapy bins or storage racks, opting for a cabinet with curb appeal like this one can make the organization process much more enjoyable. This particular table has three drawers for storing whatever you need to, but most importantly, it'll look super cute once you're all done with the refresh. It's currently on sale for $109, down from $150.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.