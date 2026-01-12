Luxury for less? Right up our alley!
6 Luxury Skincare Finds That Are Up To $42 Cheaper At TJ Maxx Right Now
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Anyone who shops the TJ Maxx beauty aisle knows the thrill of tracking down those “hidden gems,” AKA high-end skincare products that go for way less than what they’re usually sold for. It’s truly a goldmine! Tucked between generic, low-quality finds can be some genuinely great formulas that deliver impactful results against signs of aging, dryness, and dull skin.
To save you from department store beauty counter prices, we did the digging for you. From StriVectin’s viral neck cream to a celeb-loved La Roche Posay pick, we scoured TJ Maxx’s (digital) shelves to track down the actually good staples worth incorporating into your routine... for less moolah.
Below, shop our top 6 luxury skincare finds at TJ Maxx right now for up to $42 less than you’d pay at mainstream retailers.
TJ Maxx
StriVectin Neck & Decolletage Cream
- TJ Maxx Price: $19.99
- Retail Price: $26
StriVectin is the gold standard when it comes to neck care. While most neck creams just hydrate, this one uses a specific formula to physically lift and firm any sagging skin that may appear around the décolletage. It's classified as a cult classic because it's one of a few non-prescription creams that actually delivers strong results. TJ Maxx says their $19.99 version compares to a typical retail price of $26, but StriVectin's most recent formulas cost close to $100.
TJ Maxx
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum
- TJ Maxx Price: $40
- Retail Price: $63
TJ Maxx
Shiseido Bio Performance Advanced Super Revitalizing Cream
- TJ Maxx Price: $69.99
- Retail Price: $112
TJ Maxx
Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizer
- TJ Maxx Price: $19.99
- Retail Price: $45
TJ Maxx
Elemis Supersize Superfood Cleansing Butter
- TJ Maxx Price: $39.99
- Retail Price: $44
TJ Maxx
La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baumes B5 Soothing Repairing Balm
- TJ Maxx Price: $24.99
- Retail Price: $32
