'Bougie on a budget' is TJ Maxx's specialty. The store is always crawling with chic finds that you can typically find elsewhere for more money, which is why we (and our wallets) adore shopping there. TJ Maxx is also a stunning place to find gifts for just about everyone on your list – don't skip a trip this year as you mark off your list! If you're sticking to a strict budget but still want to track down gifts that feel special, we've got you. Our list of eight TJ Maxx gifts under $50 is the perfect place to start.

Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite TJ Maxx gift ideas under $50!

TJ Maxx Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Fine Liquid Hand Soap Every hand-washing session will feel special with this liquid hand soap. It carries notes of cardamom, ginger, clove, cedar, sandalwood, and musk for an undeniably luxe feel. At $20, it's a nice treat to gift to anyone on your list.

TJ Maxx I Deserve A Little Treat Needlepoint Pillow Don't we all deserve a little treat after this crazy year? This adorable $20 needlepoint pillow is downright perfect for anyone with diva energy.

TJ Maxx Brouk And Co 22-Piece Fix It Kit This is the kind of gift that most people don't think they need... that is, until something important breaks and needs a quick fix. This small $20 toolkit is packed with 22 pieces from pliers to a tape measure to help your giftee in those rare (but oh-so real) sticky situations.

TJ Maxx Lulla Collection Color Block Small Striped Scarf We're of the belief that you can never have too many scarves. This multicolor one is so great for bringing some bright energy and cheer to a drab, cold winter, too. For just $15, you can give someone the gift of warmth and style.

TJ Maxx Cuisinart 3.5-Quart Triply Stainless Steel Casserole TJ Maxx is full of hidden gems when it comes to cookware and kitchen items. They're carrying this Cuisinart casserole right now for just $30, a whole $25 less than its typical retail price. Its stainless steel construction comes with an aluminum core for even heating so every dish comes out nothing short of stunning.

TJ Maxx Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream We live for the thrill of finding viral beauty products at TJ Maxx for bargain prices, including this nourishing and heavenly-smelling Sol De Janeiro body cream going for $38. The beauty lover on your list will be instantly impressed while your wallet will be somewhere secretly smiling knowing you didn't have to spend the typical $48 for it.

TJ Maxx Terra Luna Collage Picture Frame This $17 frame would be great to give that sentimental someone this gifting season – but don't just hand over the frame itself! The great thing about a find like this is you're not limited to just one pic. We recommend tracking down several memory-rich pictures or crafting your own collages to fill each frame.

TJ Maxx Kiehl's Destination Radiant Skincare Gift Set This $25 skincare set comes complete with a cleanser, face cream, and SPF all packed into a sweet travel-size zipper bag for easy on-the-go.

