Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Your movie night just got upgraded!

Every Movie You Can Stream On Tubi In November

Tubi Movies November 2025
Tubi
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 06, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

It's officially the season for you to curl up on the couch with your favorite junk foods and watch movie after movie. Whether you're yearning for cozy rom-coms, thrillers that'll have you on the edge of your seat, or cheaply made horror flicks that make you yell at the screen, Tubi's got you covered with all kinds of free films and wild plots for the month of November.

Tubi's library seems to have no end, providing viewers with free, accessible entertainment. Around 200 titles have joined the lineup this month, so there's truly something for every mood. You can check out some of Tubi's November additions below!

Scroll to see which movies you can stream on Tubi this November!

The Godfather

Paramount Pictures

The new additions include not only Tubi Originals, but classic movie hits such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Titanic, Space Jam, Carrie, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Godfather, No Country for Old Men, and much, much more.

Overall, Tubi's November additions are bursting with variety. Spend time browsing a mix of genres, from romance, comedy, and feel-good fun to horror and legendary blockbusters.

Whether you're enjoying a solo movie night or hosting a full-on watch party, there is no shortage of ways to stay entertained. The best part of it all is that it's free. So grab your snacks, fluff up your blanket, and prepare to spend a lot of time facing your TV. No need to leave your couch because these titles will keep you company for the rest of November!

Here's A Full List of Movies Available On Tubi In November:

Sidelined 2: Intercepted on Tubi

Tubi

Sidelined 2: Intercepted

This romance film premieres on November 27. It is based on a popular Wattpad story by Tay Marley titled "The QB Bad Boy and Me." It focuses on Drayton, the freshman star quarterback, played by Noah Beck, and his struggles to keep up with expectations after a traumatic incident.

Meanwhile, a dancer named Dallas, played by Siena Agudong, starts to question what kind of future she really wants. It's all about navigating the pressures of high school, coming of age, and self-discovery.

Married to a Balla 2 on Tubi

Tubi

Married to a Balla 2

A sequel to Married to a Balla, this movie will be available to watch on Tubi on November 21. Married to a Balla 2 follows a family embarking on a fresh start after escaping from an abusive husband/father who was a professional athlete. Their new life is threatened when he wakes up from a coma and is intent on seeking revenge. It's the perfect pick for anyone who likes drama and high tension.

Fan of Mine on Tubi

Tubi

Fan of Mine

In this pulse-pounding thriller, which premieres on November 7, a famous singer becomes obsessed with one of her female fans, and the situation becomes dangerous and life-threatening. It'll make you side-eye some of your social media followers.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sony Pictures

Action

Priscilla

A24

Art House

Dreamgirls

Paramount Pictures

Black Cinema

Maid in Manhattan

Columbia Pictures

Comedy

Titanic

Paramount Pictures

Drama

The Shining

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Horror

Nanny McPhee

Universal Pictures

Kids & Family

10 Cloverfield Lane

Paramount Pictures

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Trap

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Thriller

True Grit

Paramount Pictures

Western

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

comedyhorrorthrillertubidramaentertainmentmovies

The Latest

​Starbucks Holiday Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Holiday Menu Is Finally Here — See The Full Lineup Here!

Trader Joe's Mini Tote Holiday Predictions
Food News & Menu Updates

Will Trader Joe’s Drop Holiday Mini Tote Bags This Year?

stranger things season 5 theory eleven upside down
TV

This Insane 'Stranger Things' Theory Is The Only Way I Want The Show To End

stranger things season 5 leak steve harrington
TV

Um, Does This 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Leak Confirm Steve Harrington's Fate?

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit