Your movie night just got upgraded!
Every Movie You Can Stream On Tubi In November
It's officially the season for you to curl up on the couch with your favorite junk foods and watch movie after movie. Whether you're yearning for cozy rom-coms, thrillers that'll have you on the edge of your seat, or cheaply made horror flicks that make you yell at the screen, Tubi's got you covered with all kinds of free films and wild plots for the month of November.
Tubi's library seems to have no end, providing viewers with free, accessible entertainment. Around 200 titles have joined the lineup this month, so there's truly something for every mood. You can check out some of Tubi's November additions below!
The new additions include not only Tubi Originals, but classic movie hits such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Titanic, Space Jam, Carrie, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Godfather, No Country for Old Men, and much, much more.
Overall, Tubi's November additions are bursting with variety. Spend time browsing a mix of genres, from romance, comedy, and feel-good fun to horror and legendary blockbusters.
Whether you're enjoying a solo movie night or hosting a full-on watch party, there is no shortage of ways to stay entertained. The best part of it all is that it's free. So grab your snacks, fluff up your blanket, and prepare to spend a lot of time facing your TV. No need to leave your couch because these titles will keep you company for the rest of November!
Here's A Full List of Movies Available On Tubi In November:
Sidelined 2: Intercepted
This romance film premieres on November 27. It is based on a popular Wattpad story by Tay Marley titled "The QB Bad Boy and Me." It focuses on Drayton, the freshman star quarterback, played by Noah Beck, and his struggles to keep up with expectations after a traumatic incident.
Meanwhile, a dancer named Dallas, played by Siena Agudong, starts to question what kind of future she really wants. It's all about navigating the pressures of high school, coming of age, and self-discovery.
Married to a Balla 2
A sequel to Married to a Balla, this movie will be available to watch on Tubi on November 21. Married to a Balla 2 follows a family embarking on a fresh start after escaping from an abusive husband/father who was a professional athlete. Their new life is threatened when he wakes up from a coma and is intent on seeking revenge. It's the perfect pick for anyone who likes drama and high tension.
Fan of Mine
In this pulse-pounding thriller, which premieres on November 7, a famous singer becomes obsessed with one of her female fans, and the situation becomes dangerous and life-threatening. It'll make you side-eye some of your social media followers.
Action
- 2012
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- American Made
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Black Hawk Down
- Bike Heist
- Face/Off
- Free Fire
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- The Punisher
- Punisher: War Zone
- Robin Hood
- Shooter
- Sisu
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- The Gentlemen
- The Protege
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
Art House
Black Cinema
- All About the Benjamins
- BelIy
- Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
- Black Nativity
- Body Cam
- Dreamgirls
- Friday
- Hustle & Flow
- In Too Deep
- Morris from America
- New Jack City
- Next Friday
- Night School
- Norbit
- Stomp the Yard
- The Friday After Next
- The Honeymooners
- The Perfect Holiday
- This Christmas
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
- You Got Served
Comedy
Drama
- A Good Person
- A Most Violent Year
- A Royal Affair
- Casino
- Coach Carter
- Gladiator
- Good Will Hunting
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Minari
- One Night In Miami
- Sugar
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Sea of Trees
- The Souvenir: Part II
- The Spectacular Now
- The Walk
- Titanic
- Varsity Blues
- White Boy Rick
Horror
- Black Christmas
- Brightburn
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Deep Blue Sea
- Ghost Ship
- House of Wax (2005)
- In Fabric
- Jason X
- Marrowbone
- Misery
- Shadow in the Cloud
- Terrifier 3
- The Lost Boys
- The Lost Boys: The Tribe
- The Mist
- The Shining
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- The Thing (2011)
- Thirteen Ghosts
- Trick ‘R Treat
- Wolf
Kids & Family
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Thriller
Western
