Every Movie You Can Stream On Tubi In November

It's officially the season for you to curl up on the couch with your favorite junk foods and watch movie after movie. Whether you're yearning for cozy rom-coms, thrillers that'll have you on the edge of your seat, or cheaply made horror flicks that make you yell at the screen, Tubi's got you covered with all kinds of free films and wild plots for the month of November.

Tubi's library seems to have no end, providing viewers with free, accessible entertainment. Around 200 titles have joined the lineup this month, so there's truly something for every mood. You can check out some of Tubi's November additions below!

Scroll to see which movies you can stream on Tubi this November!

Paramount Pictures The new additions include not only Tubi Originals, but classic movie hits such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Titanic, Space Jam, Carrie, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Godfather, No Country for Old Men, and much, much more. Overall, Tubi's November additions are bursting with variety. Spend time browsing a mix of genres, from romance, comedy, and feel-good fun to horror and legendary blockbusters. Whether you're enjoying a solo movie night or hosting a full-on watch party, there is no shortage of ways to stay entertained. The best part of it all is that it's free. So grab your snacks, fluff up your blanket, and prepare to spend a lot of time facing your TV. No need to leave your couch because these titles will keep you company for the rest of November! Here's A Full List of Movies Available On Tubi In November:

Tubi Sidelined 2: Intercepted This romance film premieres on November 27. It is based on a popular Wattpad story by Tay Marley titled "The QB Bad Boy and Me." It focuses on Drayton, the freshman star quarterback, played by Noah Beck, and his struggles to keep up with expectations after a traumatic incident. Meanwhile, a dancer named Dallas, played by Siena Agudong, starts to question what kind of future she really wants. It's all about navigating the pressures of high school, coming of age, and self-discovery.

Tubi Married to a Balla 2 A sequel to Married to a Balla, this movie will be available to watch on Tubi on November 21. Married to a Balla 2 follows a family embarking on a fresh start after escaping from an abusive husband/father who was a professional athlete. Their new life is threatened when he wakes up from a coma and is intent on seeking revenge. It's the perfect pick for anyone who likes drama and high tension.

Tubi Fan of Mine In this pulse-pounding thriller, which premieres on November 7, a famous singer becomes obsessed with one of her female fans, and the situation becomes dangerous and life-threatening. It'll make you side-eye some of your social media followers.

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!