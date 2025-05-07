If you've heard it once, you've heard it a thousand times: good things come to those who wait, and true love is worth the wait. And that's what Lana Condor & Ross Butler's rom-com Worth the Wait, is promising. The new movie from the To All The Boys I've Loved Before alums is coming to Tubi soon, and we have the exclusive first look at the trailer!

What is Worth the Wait about?

Worth the Wait is the kind of interconnected, ensemble rom-com you've been waiting for! Kai falls for Leah as soon as he sees her, and after a perfect first date, they have to figure out if they can make long-distance work because Kai lives in Malaysia.

Married couple Teresa and Nathan must figure out how to heal after their baby is stillborn, while famous actress Amanda has to put up with the fact her movie's new director is her ex-fiancé Scott.

Finally, Curtis has been raising his niece Riley since she was little, and now that she's in high school, he has to deal with the ups and downs of adolescence — namely, the love of her life Blake.

This movie is emotional, it's heartfelt, and multiple scenes made me laugh out loud. It's definitely worth a watch! ;)