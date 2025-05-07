We're head over heels for this one.
Watch Our Exclusive Trailer For Lana Condor's Hilarious New Rom-Com 'Worth The Wait'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you've heard it once, you've heard it a thousand times: good things come to those who wait, and true love is worth the wait. And that's what Lana Condor & Ross Butler's rom-com Worth the Wait, is promising. The new movie from the To All The Boys I've Loved Before alums is coming to Tubi soon, and we have the exclusive first look at the trailer!
Here's everything you need to know about Lana Condor & Ross Butler's Worth the Wait — and the new trailer.
What is Worth the Wait about?
Worth the Wait is the kind of interconnected, ensemble rom-com you've been waiting for! Kai falls for Leah as soon as he sees her, and after a perfect first date, they have to figure out if they can make long-distance work because Kai lives in Malaysia.
Married couple Teresa and Nathan must figure out how to heal after their baby is stillborn, while famous actress Amanda has to put up with the fact her movie's new director is her ex-fiancé Scott.
Finally, Curtis has been raising his niece Riley since she was little, and now that she's in high school, he has to deal with the ups and downs of adolescence — namely, the love of her life Blake.
This movie is emotional, it's heartfelt, and multiple scenes made me laugh out loud. It's definitely worth a watch! ;)
Where can I watch Worth the Wait?
Worth the Wait streams on Tubi starting May 23, 2025. Check out the other amazing May movies coming soon!
Who's in the Worth the Wait cast?
The Worth the Wait cast has some of our favorite rom-com stars:
- Lana Condor as Leah
- Ross Butler as Kai
- Sung Kang as Curtis
- Ali Fumiko Whitney as Riley
- Ricky He as Blake
- Andrew Koji as Scott
- Elodie Yung as Amanda
- Karena Ka-Yan Lam as Teresa
- Osric Chau as Nathan
Loving these Tubi originals? Check out Lauren Graham Reveals How Lorelai Gilmore Would Fit Into Hilarious New Comedy The Z-Suite for more!