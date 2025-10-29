Talk about chemistry!!!
BookTok Alert! Don’t Miss The First Look At Tubi's ‘Sidelined 2: Intercepted' Football Romance
Here's everything you need to know about Sidelined 2: Intercepted before it premieres on Tubi this November.
What is Sidelined 2: Intercepted on?
Tubi
Sidelined 2: Intercepted will be available to stream on Tubi.
Is there a number 2 of Sidelined: The QB and Me?
Tubi
Yes, Sidelined 2: Intercepted is on its way! The stories are based on the Wattpad original story The QB Bad Boy and Me, which you can read on the site now.
What is Sidelined 2: Intercepted about?
Tubi
The sequel to Tubi's YA movie follows Drayton (Noah Beck), the school's star quarterback who has to deal with the fallout of a setback no one saw coming. Meanwhile, Dallas (Siena Agudong) begins to question everything about her future — and her romance with Drayton. These two have to figure out exactly who they're meant to be, and whether that makes or breaks their relationship.
"u all already know how much this project means to me," Noah Beck posted on Instagram when the movie wrapped in April. "the love the first film got exceeded all expectations, but to get a second one??? now that’s love. the set environment we have built on this project truly reflects the product, and it stems from the whole cast to the entirety of the crew🫂 being able to step into the shoes of Drayton for another movie was a dream and i can’t wait for u to experience the ups and downs of college life w him xx."
Is there a Sidelined 2 trailer yet?
Yes, you can watch the trailer right now!
When is Sidelined 2: Intercepted coming out?
Tubi
You can watch Sidelined 2: Intercepted on November 27, 2025.
Who's in the Sidelined 2 cast?
Tubi
The Sidelined 2: Intercepted cast includes:
- Noah Beck as Drayton
- Siena Agudong as Dallas
- James Van Der Beek
- Drew Ray Tanner
- Roan Curtis
- Sage Linder
- Charlie Gillespie
