Phoebe Tonkin's 'Two Years Later' Is The Surprise Romance Show You'll Want To Binge Watch In One Sitting

I'm usually pretty averse to any kind of TV show or movie mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic. I lived it, and I don't necessarily need to relive it. But it looks like the new Paramount+ show Two Years Later might be the one exception. I literally gasped when I realized one of the leads is Phoebe Tonkin (one of the stars of the incredible, show-stopping, can't-miss mermaid show H2O: Just Add Water) — and when I saw just how romantic this show looks.

Paramount's 'Two Years Later' is SO romantic.

Two Years Later takes place, well, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The show centers around Ryan (Brenton Thwaites) and Emily (Phoebe Tonkin), who spent a lot of time flirting during their work commute before life stopped.

Now that they're finally seeing each other again, Ryan has a proposal for Emily. And I do mean a literal proposal, and now they have 8 dates to see whether they actually want to spend the rest of their lives together. Now, in any other situation, this plot would sound so crazy, but there's something about the pandemic context that adds a whole other layer.

Lockdown made it clear that the world can literally change overnight, and that nothing in life is certain. If that doesn't make you want to be just a little impulsive, what will? Also having someone fall in love with you during your commute is also just so dang cute.