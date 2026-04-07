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5 Iconic Movies Hitting Paramount+ This April You Need To Rewatch ASAP

Jesse Eisenberg, Hilary Swank, Leonardo DiCaprio
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Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 07, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Paramount+ is proving to be a heavy hitter in the streaming wars this season. With a lineup that ranges from Oscar-winning dramas like Million Dollar Baby to nostalgic comedies like He’s Just Not That Into You, there is truly something for every mood. Whether you're looking for a star-studded rewatch or a gripping true crime docuseries, these are the hits you need to stream this April.

Here is your Paramount+ Watch List for April.

April 1 Movies

Two people smiling on a boat, enjoying a sunny day.

IMDB

He's Just Not That Into You

Sometimes, you need to end the night with a glass of red wine and a digestible rom-com. That's precisely where He's Just Not That Into You comes in, starring everyone from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, and more. It's not exactly Casablanca, but it's solid escapist fun.

Enthusiastic crowd at a concert, cheering and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

IMDB

I Love You, Man

Here's one for the people who believe your ride-or-die is just as important as your significant other. This John Hamburg comedy explores later-in-life friendships while balancing family obligations and career obstacles along the way. Starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel, you know you're in for a ton of laughs.

Two people talking at a bar table with drinks, surrounded by a lively crowd.

IMDB

The Social Network

With a sequel already confirmed, The Social Reckoning, starring Succession's Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg, now is the perfect time to rewatch the movie where it all began. The Social Network tells the origin of Facebook and how it became one of the most successful social media platforms on the planet.

Older man and woman with boxing gloves face each other in a gym.

IMDB

Million Dollar Baby

This ending is one of the most unforgettable in movie history. Hilary Swank delivers a Oscar-winning performance as a determined underdog breaking into the brutal world of professional boxing. Guided by a hardened trainer played by Clint Eastwood, it’s a deeply moving story of ambition, family, and the high price of glory.

Group of Pan Am flight attendants and pilot walking in an airport.

IMDB

Catch Me If You Can

Perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio's most underrated film to date, Catch Me If You Can tells the fascinating story of a compulsive liar whose endless con artistry eventually catches up to him. The movie was such a hit amongst movie buffs that it eventually became a stage musical. Stream it on Paramount+ this April.

Cheech and Chong

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Cheech & Chong's Last Movie — April 20

This Paramount+ exclusive is honestly the only comedy documentary you need this month. It follows Cheech and Chong on a chaotic road trip, pulling back the curtain on their behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Perfect for some lighthearted viewing.

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders — April 28

If you'd rather tune into something on the terrifying side, brace yourself for this chilling Paramount+ docuseries, which follows a woman who claims her father is responsible for the murder of 50 people.

Which movie or TV show are you most looking forward to streaming this April?

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