5 Iconic Movies Hitting Paramount+ This April You Need To Rewatch ASAP

Paramount+ is proving to be a heavy hitter in the streaming wars this season. With a lineup that ranges from Oscar-winning dramas like Million Dollar Baby to nostalgic comedies like He’s Just Not That Into You, there is truly something for every mood. Whether you're looking for a star-studded rewatch or a gripping true crime docuseries, these are the hits you need to stream this April.

Here is your Paramount+ Watch List for April.

April 1 Movies IMDB He's Just Not That Into You Sometimes, you need to end the night with a glass of red wine and a digestible rom-com. That's precisely where He's Just Not That Into You comes in, starring everyone from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, and more. It's not exactly Casablanca, but it's solid escapist fun.

IMDB I Love You, Man Here's one for the people who believe your ride-or-die is just as important as your significant other. This John Hamburg comedy explores later-in-life friendships while balancing family obligations and career obstacles along the way. Starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel, you know you're in for a ton of laughs.

IMDB The Social Network With a sequel already confirmed, The Social Reckoning, starring Succession's Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg, now is the perfect time to rewatch the movie where it all began. The Social Network tells the origin of Facebook and how it became one of the most successful social media platforms on the planet.

IMDB Million Dollar Baby This ending is one of the most unforgettable in movie history. Hilary Swank delivers a Oscar-winning performance as a determined underdog breaking into the brutal world of professional boxing. Guided by a hardened trainer played by Clint Eastwood, it’s a deeply moving story of ambition, family, and the high price of glory.

IMDB Catch Me If You Can Perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio's most underrated film to date, Catch Me If You Can tells the fascinating story of a compulsive liar whose endless con artistry eventually catches up to him. The movie was such a hit amongst movie buffs that it eventually became a stage musical. Stream it on Paramount+ this April.

IMDB Cheech & Chong's Last Movie — April 20 This Paramount+ exclusive is honestly the only comedy documentary you need this month. It follows Cheech and Chong on a chaotic road trip, pulling back the curtain on their behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Perfect for some lighthearted viewing. My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders — April 28 If you'd rather tune into something on the terrifying side, brace yourself for this chilling Paramount+ docuseries, which follows a woman who claims her father is responsible for the murder of 50 people. Which movie or TV show are you most looking forward to streaming this April?

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