I've really grown to love Aldi's affordable yet delicious grocery finds, but this month's lineup of new items truly blew me away. From refreshing tzatziki-flavored chips to gourmet pickles and cool summer treats, these 10 Aldi finds for July 2026 are ideal for any summer situation. The best part is they're all under $10 – score! Each of these Aldi finds will add the perfect amount of deliciousness to your next grocery trip, all without breaking your budget.

Scroll on for 10 new Aldi finds that are perfect for July and beyond!

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Tiny Cones These bite-sized beauties are the ultimate summer treat when you want a little something sweet without overdoing it. The strawberry flavor is perfectly fruity, and the crispy cone adds that satisfying crunch we all crave. Keep a box of these in the freezer for a quick, portion-controlled treat on hot July afternoons!

Aldi Specially Selected Chile Verde Mac & Cheese This isn’t your average box of mac and cheese! The chile verde twist adds a subtle, zesty kick that takes the comfort factor to a whole new level. It’s the perfect, easy-to-prep side dish for a backyard barbecue or a lazy weeknight dinner when you need something bold and creamy.

Aldi California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza We all know the convenience of frozen pizza, but this BBQ chicken variety is a total game-changer. The tangy BBQ sauce and perfectly seasoned chicken make it feel like you just ordered in from a restaurant, all from the comfort of your own kitchen. It’s a definite crowd-pleaser for any summer movie night.

Aldi POPPI Punch Pop This new tropical punch flavor is everything your summer aesthetic needs. It’s bright, bubbly, and fruity without being overly sweet, making it the perfect guilt-free refreshment to sip on by the pool or at the beach.

Aldi Whole & Simple Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Bowl When you need a solid lunch or a quick dinner that actually feels like a meal, this shrimp alfredo is it. The sauce is super creamy and coats the pasta perfectly, while the shrimp adds that touch of elegance. It’s a total score for those busy summer days when you’re low on time but still want to eat well.

Coming July 8 Aldi ALDI Dill Pickle Fries If you love the iconic, tangy crunch of a classic dill pickle, these ALDI Dill Pickle Fries are about to become your new freezer staple. They deliver a massive, savory punch of fresh dill flavor that is positively addictive, perfect for snacking straight from the bowl or serving as a zesty, unconventional side dish for your next burger night.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market Savory Garlic Salmon This salmon is an absolute lifesaver for easy, healthy dinners. The garlic seasoning is spot-on and saves so much prep time in the kitchen. Just pair it with some grilled veggies for a light, delicious meal that feels sophisticated enough for guests but is simple enough for a Tuesday night.

Aldi Starbucks Lite Caramel Macchiato You don't need a trip to the coffee shop to get your fix! This lighter version of the classic Caramel Macchiato is smooth, creamy, and hits that perfect caffeine-and-sweetness balance. It’s the ideal pick-me-up to keep in the fridge for those slow, lazy July mornings.

Aldi Season's Choice Seaside Smoothie Blend This blend is essentially sunshine in a bag. Just toss these fruits into your blender with a little yogurt or juice, and you’ve got an instant, refreshing smoothie that’s perfect for starting your day. It’s such an easy way to pack some extra fruit into your routine while staying cool.

Aldi Journey To... Gluten Free Tzatziki Flavored Kettle Chips These chips are the perfect summer snack when you're craving something cool, tangy, and totally crunchy! They capture that classic, refreshing tzatziki flavor profile in a way that feels surprisingly gourmet, and the fact that they’re gluten-free is just the icing on the cake. Whether you're hosting an outdoor party or just need a savory pick-me-up, these are going to be your new go-to bag to reach for.

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