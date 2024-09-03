14 Spine-Tingling Fall Thriller Books To Read Before Halloween
The closer we get to October, the more we have an excuse to keep talking about the best thriller books we've come across. It's not like we're obsessed or anything though.
Oh, who are we kidding? We can't get enough of creature features and haunted houses that have ominous presences in them! They're the thrills that keep on giving during the witchiest season of the year.
Ready to feel your teeth chatter as you live vicariously through the main characters' demises? Check out the 14 best thriller books you have to read before Halloween!
Haunted Houses Thriller Books
This Cursed House by Del Sandeen (October 8, 2024)
The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Casey Fletcher has left the world of acting behind for a bit, and she's recouping in Vermont. Her family has a lake house there, so it makes sense to find solace in a place that feels familiar. To help her get through mundane days, Casey spies on a couple known as Tom and Katherine Royce. They live across the lake and seem to have it all — from wealth to the perfect relationship.
After a freak accident, Casey and Katherine become quick friends. They begin divulging secrets to each other and it dawns on Casey that something is wrong with her new friend's marriage. It's precisely why she begins to suspect Tom is at fault when Katherine disappears.
Imagine her surprise when she realizes there's so much more to the story than she knows.
True-Crime Inspired Thriller Books
We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin
She hopes to discover what happened to her friend Tru, come hell or high water. But first she'll have to grapple with something dark that lurks beneath their town's exterior.
Hollyby Stephen King
Daughter of Mineby Megan Miranda
Hazel Sharp is the last person everyone expects will inherit her family home after her dad dies, but no one's more shocked than she is. After all, she left home as soon as she could and hasn't returned that often. There's also the fact she and one of her brothers have a tense relationship.
As soon as she arrives in town for her dad's funeral, it seems like missing things start appearing. Things that were once buried serve as breadcrumbs to unsolved mysteries and they'll change the course of the relationship she thought she had with her family.
The Hike by Lucy Clarke
Liz is in a period of serious burnout, but decides a getaway with her best friends is just the reset she needs. Somehow, she makes them believe it's a great idea to go camping in Norway and they spend time hiking. However, something lurks in the valleys they've started frequenting and it's looking for it's next victim.
Though Liz wanted them to have an adventure they'll never forget, she and her three best friends will never be the same after it.
Talking to Strangers by Fiona Barton
The Woman in the Garden by Jill Johnson
Professor Eustacia Rose spends her time immersed in the world of Botanical Toxicology which leaves no room for a social life. The only proof that she kind of cares about other people is her weird habit of spying on her neighbors. One night her spying takes a turn for the worse when she hears a bloodcurdling scream and sees the neighbor she's become obsessed with, Simone. Eustacia knows she shouldn't get involved, but she can't but wonder what kind of life Simone leads.
Just as soon as this happens, Eustacia discovers someone's damaged her curated garden and poisoned someone Simone knows. Against her better judgement, she decides to start piecing together clues to solve the mystery of what happened.
Her world will never be the same after this.
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
During the summer of 1975, Barbara Van Laar is discovered to have vanished from the same camp her family owns. Everyone's frantic with worry because something similar happened years before, except it was Barbara's brother who disappeared. Tragically, he was never found and it's haunted camp counselors ever since.
The more people search for Barbara, the more they uncover weird secrets about the Van Laars and the community around them.
Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison
Vesper Wright is truly the black sheep of her family because she chose to leave her strict community knowing she'd never be able to come back to it. But, one day she receives an envelope that removes that boundary in the form of a wedding invitation.
Though used to being the exception to certain rules, Vesper is suspicious about why she's being allowed to return home after being away for so long. She doesn't know why, but she feels the urge to show her face even if means dealing with her frigid mom Constance.
It doesn't take long for Vesper's presence to unearth a terrible family secret that'll shake the foundation of how she was raised and who she wants to be in life.
Vampire Thriller Books
Immortal Darkby Tigest Girma
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison (September 10)
Omnious Thriller Books
Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak
Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth
