From Thrillers to Romance Movies: 6 Movies & TV Shows 'The Vampire Diaries' Cast Reunited For

Keep reading for the thrillers, comedies, and romance movies you can see The Vampire Diaries cast reunite in.

The Vampire Diaries cast has incredible chemistry (duh, we all know this). In addition to the fact you can rewatch the supernatural teen drama whenever you want on Peacock and HBO Max , there are actually more than one movie or TV show that the stars reunited in.

You Deserve to Know Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount+/Amazon/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The next The Vampire Diaries cast reunion will see Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) and Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) play neighbors whose lives turn upside down after a murder. It sounds just like an episode of TVD, honestly.

17 Again New Line Cinema Believe it or not, this comedy also stars some actors from the drama. Kat Graham (Bonnie) and Tiya Sircar (Aimee) have a role in the film opposite Matthew Perry and Zac Efron.

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains Hallmark See Zach Roerig (who played Matt Donovan in The Vampire Diaries) and Arielle Kebbel (Lexi Branson) in this Hallmark romance movie that follows two ex-sweethearts who wind up working together at a Great Smoky Mountains archeological dig...and discover how they really feel.

​The Sensation of Sight Either/Or Films Before their iconic roles in The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) and Daniel Gillies (Elijah Mikaelson) star in this movie that explores grief, connection, and tragedy.

The Roommate Sony Pictures Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham reunited in Leighton Meester's horror drama movie, which follows a college student who becomes increasingly — and disturbingly — obsessed with her roommate (Minka Kelly). Arguably scarier than any episodes of The Vampire Diaries.

Tell Me a Story CBS In this show, Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell (The Originals' Davina Claire) play IRL counterparts of fairytale characters. Kind of like a psychological thriller version of Once Upon a Time.

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