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From Thrillers to Romance Movies: 6 Movies & TV Shows 'The Vampire Diaries' Cast Reunited For

vampire diaries cast shows movies
Hallmark Channel
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 30, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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The Vampire Diaries cast has incredible chemistry (duh, we all know this). In addition to the fact you can rewatch the supernatural teen drama whenever you want on Peacock and HBO Max, there are actually more than one movie or TV show that the stars reunited in.

Keep reading for the thrillers, comedies, and romance movies you can see The Vampire Diaries cast reunite in.

You Deserve to Know

you deserve to know show paul wesley nina dobrev

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount+/Amazon/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The next The Vampire Diaries cast reunion will see Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) and Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) play neighbors whose lives turn upside down after a murder. It sounds just like an episode of TVD, honestly.

17 Again

17 Again

New Line Cinema

Believe it or not, this comedy also stars some actors from the drama. Kat Graham (Bonnie) and Tiya Sircar (Aimee) have a role in the film opposite Matthew Perry and Zac Efron.

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains

Hallmark

See Zach Roerig (who played Matt Donovan in The Vampire Diaries) and Arielle Kebbel (Lexi Branson) in this Hallmark romance movie that follows two ex-sweethearts who wind up working together at a Great Smoky Mountains archeological dig...and discover how they really feel.

​The Sensation of Sight

\u200bThe Sensation of Sight

Either/Or Films

Before their iconic roles in The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) and Daniel Gillies (Elijah Mikaelson) star in this movie that explores grief, connection, and tragedy.

The Roommate

The Roommate

Sony Pictures

Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham reunited in Leighton Meester's horror drama movie, which follows a college student who becomes increasingly — and disturbingly — obsessed with her roommate (Minka Kelly). Arguably scarier than any episodes of The Vampire Diaries.

Tell Me a Story

paul wesley in tell me a story

CBS

In this show, Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell (The Originals' Davina Claire) play IRL counterparts of fairytale characters. Kind of like a psychological thriller version of Once Upon a Time.

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