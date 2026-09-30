Check these out after your annual rewatch.
From Thrillers to Romance Movies: 6 Movies & TV Shows 'The Vampire Diaries' Cast Reunited For
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Keep reading for the thrillers, comedies, and romance movies you can see The Vampire Diaries cast reunite in.
You Deserve to Know
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount+/Amazon/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The next The Vampire Diaries cast reunion will see Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) and Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) play neighbors whose lives turn upside down after a murder. It sounds just like an episode of TVD, honestly.
17 Again
New Line Cinema
Believe it or not, this comedy also stars some actors from the drama. Kat Graham (Bonnie) and Tiya Sircar (Aimee) have a role in the film opposite Matthew Perry and Zac Efron.
Love in the Great Smoky Mountains
Hallmark
See Zach Roerig (who played Matt Donovan in The Vampire Diaries) and Arielle Kebbel (Lexi Branson) in this Hallmark romance movie that follows two ex-sweethearts who wind up working together at a Great Smoky Mountains archeological dig...and discover how they really feel.
The Sensation of Sight
Either/Or Films
Before their iconic roles in The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) and Daniel Gillies (Elijah Mikaelson) star in this movie that explores grief, connection, and tragedy.
The Roommate
Sony Pictures
Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham reunited in Leighton Meester's horror drama movie, which follows a college student who becomes increasingly — and disturbingly — obsessed with her roommate (Minka Kelly). Arguably scarier than any episodes of The Vampire Diaries.
Tell Me a Story
CBS
In this show, Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell (The Originals' Davina Claire) play IRL counterparts of fairytale characters. Kind of like a psychological thriller version of Once Upon a Time.
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