Lana Parrilla Reveals If She'd Return As Regina Mills Amid 'Once Upon A Time' Reboot Rumors (Exclusive)

Once Upon A Time lovers have been craving a return to Storybrooke ever since the series ended in 2018, and that desire was only heightened when actress Ginnifer Goodwin said she'd love to return. And in a conversation ahead of her new series The Rainmaker, Lana Parrilla weighed in on the conversation surrounding the beloved series.

Here's what Lana Parrilla told Brit + Co about if she'd return to Once Upon A Time as Regina Mills.

Lana Parrilla says 'Once Upon A Time' is "one of the greatest gifts." Lana Parrilla jokes that "I don't know if I would look as good in those costumes at my age," when I ask whether she'd step back into Regina Mills' shoes (let the record show both I and her The Rainmaker costar Madison Iseman passionately disagree). "I don't know if I can stand them," she jokes. "It was like, I mean, you could not breathe in them. I wore corsets every day for like 7 years." But on a more serious note, Lana says being a part of the show was one of her favorite experiences. "Regina, and telling her story over 7 years was one of the greatest gifts I've ever been able to have in this industry," she exclusively tells Brit + Co. "It's so rare to portray a character for that long, ever in anything, and I can say hands down, I've told her story longer than anyone else has, including the evil queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs because we really kind of dove into her history, backstory, etc. and it was just incredible."

And she weighs in on whether she'd return as Regina Mills. And she knows how much the series means to its fans. I, for one, got hooked on the show during its second season and it was the first time I ever came up with theories and made sure I was home for every single episode. As someone who watches and analyzes TV for a living, Once Upon A Time played a foundational role in my relationship with media. "The fan base that's come with that show and has hung in there for a decade, if not more now, is remarkable," Lana continues. "I'm blown away by it and I was hands down one of the best roles of my career to date." But could we see her as Regina again? "I don't know," she says honestly. "It would have to be a different thing, but maybe for like a movie. I don't know if I can do another series that long, that was a lot. But I can definitely do a film, if they did a two-hour movie or something." ABC, let's get on that please!!

