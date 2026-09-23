The Vampire Diaries is one TV show that always makes it feel like fall has finally arrived. (The other for me is Gossip Girl, FYI). There's something about the spooky vibes, the outfits, and the school setting that ushers in autumn, even if it's still warm by the time September comes to a close. With that in mind, I had to find the best fall The Vampire Diaries episodes to go along with our favorite fall Gilmore Girls episodes.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite fall The Vampire Diaries episodes — watch them on Peacock and HBO Max now!

"Haunted": 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 1, Episode 7 Warner Bros. TV In this The Vampire Diaries episode, Matt's (Zach Roerig) sister Vicki (Kayla Ewell) is the first fatality of the show — which means she's also the first character we see turn into a vampire. Plus the main event of the episode is a Halloween party. What's more autumnal and spookier than that?

"Masquerade": 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 2, Episode 7 Warner Bros. TV Speaking of costumes and extravagance, this fan favorite episode features all your favorite vampires and humans at a masquerade ball. There's a ton of danger and excitement set against the ball backdrop, and that kind of party VS. thrills tension is my favorite thing to see onscreen.

"The Reckoning": 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 3, Episode 5 Warner Bros. TV This is one of my favorite Vampire Diaries episodes because I always find sticking a bunch of characters in a scenario they can't leave lends itself to an interesting and high-stakes plot. In this pick, the kids are having fun at the Mystic Falls High senior prank night...until Stefan turns off his humanity and things take a dangerous turn.

"Homecoming": 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 3, Episode 9 Warner Bros. TV An outdoor battle for good and evil after a football game & fall dance? Say less. This episode turns into a giant backyard battle you don't want to miss. And not just because there are some wild plot twists.

"The Departed": 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 3, Episode 22 Warner Bros. TV My all-time favorite The Vampire Diaries episode comes at the end of season 3, with all the characters rushing to protect Elena. There's so much suspense and insane emotional connections between the characters. And that ending shot will stick in my mind forever. It's simply one of the best season finales ever.

"Monster's Ball": 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 5, Episode 5 Warner Bros. TV Okay, apparently fall is just synonymous with "party" to me because I present another great The Vampire Diaries episode that happens to take place as a ball...again. In this watch, Elena and Damon go to the Whitmore Historical Ball where they're confronted by more than a few surprises.

Which The Vampire Diaries episode is your favorite? Let us know on Facebook.