The Vampire Diaries fans, rejoice! Nina Dobrev (Elena) and Paul Wesley (Stefan) are finally reuniting for a new Hulu show based on the book You Deserve to Know. The new suburban thriller is the kind of murder mystery that will keep you hooked until the very end.

Alongside the iconic stars, Alex Cooper will produce with Aaron Kaplan and Brian Tanen will write. Nina and Paul are producing too!

Here's everything we know about the upcoming adaptation of You Deserve to Know.

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are leading 'You Deserve to Know' at Hulu. In You Deserve to Know, based on the book by Aggie Blum Thompson, we meet three couples who live in suburbia. They're best friends and all live next door to each other, which means they're in and out of each other's lives all the time. But everything changes when one of their husbands is murdered, and the surviving friends have to figure out what happened — and whether their friendship can survive. We don't have a full cast quite yet, but we do know that Nina Dobrev will play Gwen and Paul Wesley will play Scott; they're two neighbors (meaning they won't be married to each other onscreen; Gwen's husband is actually the one who ends up dead) who wind up going head to head during the investigation. Yikes!

And you can watch 'You Deserve to Know' on Hulu soon. We also don't have a release date, but considering we already know two of the leads, I think it's safe to expect new episodes on Hulu in 2027. Maybe for Summerween or just in time for a spooky autumn? I love a good murder mystery as the weather gets cold. Only time will tell...

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