You Can Make This Vegan Chocolate Pudding In Three Minutes
When you're not in the mood for ice cream but it's too warm for hot chocolate, chocolate pudding is the perfect dessert. It's smooth, rich, and creamy, but it doesn't weigh you down at all! Thanks to Wonderful Pistachios, we have a vegan dark chocolate pudding recipe that will become your go-to cookout dessert. Not only does it feature chocolate, but it also has bananas and orange zest for added creaminess and pistachios for just a touch of salt. Keep reading for the how-to!
How To Make Vegan Dark Chocolate and Wonderful Pistachios Layered Pudding
Image via Wonderful Pistachios
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Lightly Salted
- 1/2 teaspoon grated zest from Wonderful Halos mandarin (or orange)
- 2 large fully ripened Hass avocados, pitted, peeled, and cubed
- 3/4 cup fully ripened banana, mashed (approximately 2 medium bananas)
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- Pinch of ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Add the avocados, banana, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt, and cinnamon to a food processor. Cover and puree on high speed until velvety smooth, about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed. (Hint: Ideally, transfer to a container, cover, and chill for at least 1 hour to allow ﬂavors to mingle.) Makes 2 cups pudding.
- Layer as desired the chocolate pudding and Wonderful Pistachios into four champagne ﬂutes or small juice glasses. (Hint: Use a pastry bag, if possible.) Sprinkle with zest and serve.
Lead image via Wonderful Pistachios
