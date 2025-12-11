Scroll on to shop my 9 favorite pieces that just dropped at Walmart!

Growing up, it was never "cool" to shop for clothes at. You might even have endured some slight bullying at school for wearing their styles. However, things have changed quite a bit, and I'm constantly blown away by theWalmart offers nowadays. There’s no shame in saving a few bucks on clothing, especially when Walmart makes it possible to still look so stylish. Call me crazy, but these new arrivals at Walmart are even cuter than what I’ve seen at some more expensive stores.

Walmart Sofia By Sofia Vergara Faux Fur Chubby Jacket I’ve always loved Sofia Vergara’s bold fashion choices on Modern Family, so it’s no surprise that she’s come out with her own clothing line. This faux-fur jacket screams elegance and class, and I can’t wait to show it off throughout the winter months. You’ll be oozing sophistication in this jacket for only $52.

Walmart Free Assembly Barrel Leg Jeans I’m loving these dark wash jeans. There’s something so retro about the look, and the best part is their sheer versatility. They will pair well with almost any top, making them a staple for your winter wardrobe (and beyond).

Walmart Scoop Embellished Taffeta Mini Dress This one’s for my girly-girls. The satin and sparkles on this number are so elegant that the dress looks like something from a high-end store. No one would believe you got this at Walmart for just $32.

Walmart Scoop Oversized Faux Wool Coat Talk about high fashion. I’m obsessed with this oversized faux wool coat! Both of the colors it comes in are so refined, you’ll look like a wealthy woman in this coat – even if you spent just $59.

Walmart Time And Tru Fringe Pullover Sweater This adorable fringe sweater is a must-have for winter, especially during Christmastime, thanks to its gorgeous color and cozy material. I especially love the burgundy for the holiday season, but the other colors are just as appealing.

Walmart Free Assembly Block Heel Mary Janes These Mary Janes are the perfect blend of simple, yet poised. This style has been all the rage lately, so it’s the perfect way to stay on-trend and save some money. They’re only $30!

Walmart Free Assembly Faux Leather Mules These faux leather mules look like the real deal. While black is classic (and bound to trick your friends into thinking they’re real leather), the camel mules are equally as adorable.

Walmart Peanuts Quilted Puffer Tote Bag Alexa, blast “Linus and Lucy” from A Charlie Brown Christmas! If you, like me, are utterly obsessed with Snoopy, you won't want to skip out on this ultra-cute puffer tote bag with our fave pup embroidered on.

Walmart Scoop Taffeta Maxi Dress With Embellished Straps Now this is what I call chic! If you’re ready to look like you just walked off the cover of Vogue, this little number will do just the trick.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-approved fashion finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.