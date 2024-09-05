11 Classy Mary Janes To Get The “It” Girl Look This Fall
If you haven’t been looking down, Mary Janes are all the rage again, and for good reason. These shoes are cute, comfortable, and versatile – ideal for everything from brunch with friends, running errands, or a day at the office. Thanks to their timeless appeal, Mary Janes have once again cemented themselves as the must-have shoe for this fall.
We’ve scoured the internet to find the best Mary Janes – from bold colors and metallic finishes to strappy details and subtle heels— so you can step into fall with style. Whether you’re looking for something classic or want to make a statement, there’s a pair (or four, we won’t judge) calling your name.
Madewell
Madewell The Elsie Mary Jane Flat
Mahogany brown suede and a pointed toe make these Mary Janes stick out in the best way. Madewell never misses, and their shoes are no exception. Not a fan of brown? This pair also comes in timeless black and bright ember. Style them with cropped jeans and a slouchy sweater for the perfect early fall look.
Amazon
Madden Girl Women's Tutu Ballet Flat
For a classic version of the Mary Jane at an unbeatable price — literally $40 — this pair from Madden Girl is perfect. With a short heel to give you some height and a patent leather finish that adds a shine, you’ll wear these MJs all fall. The variety of colors – think bold red, chic silver, soft blush, warm brown, and classic black – makes it easy to match any fall wardrobe. These are perfect for adding a touch of vintage flair to your everyday outfits.
Old Navy
Old Navy Mary Jane Square-Toe Ballet Flats
Old Navy’s version of the classic Mary Jane is, well, classic. The flat silhouette, complete with an elastic strap over the top of the foot, makes for an ultra-comfortable shoe that’s great for all-day wear. I’m loving the blush pink shade...and may already have these in my cart as we speak!
Nordstrom
Coach Angelina Mary Jane
I am such a fan of Coach and its recent rebrand. Their purses are perfection, and it seems their shoes are too. This pair of Mary Janes is so gorgeous, with a unique heel and Coach-branded buttons. Available in ruby (how cute!), black, and white, I am tempted to get all three pairs. Switch up your OOTN with a pair of heeled Mary Janes for a fun and trendy look.
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Factory Mary Jane flats
J.Crew Factory has nailed the fall palette with their burgundy Mary Jane Flats. With gold hardware on the buckle, this pair feels slightly elevated and looks way more expensive than it is. Not into burgundy? J. Crew Factory offers silver croc and plain black, making them versatile enough to match any fall wardrobe.
Sézane
Sézane Elodie Mary Janes
I would be remiss not to mention the most beautiful pair of Mary Janes I have ever seen, courtesy of Sézane. Their version comes with three adjustable straps, gold finish on the buckles, leather lining, and a perfect heel — 2 inches. This gorgeous pair comes in a variety of colors: black, garden green, taupe, and more.
Gap
Gap Leopard Ballet Flats
Obsessing over leopard print? You’re not alone. Gap answered our spotted prayers with this pair of Mary Jane ballet flats. Perfect for adding a bit of spice to any outfit, these shoes would work well in the office or out and about. Definitely adding these to my cart!
Nordstrom
Open Edit Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flat
Mesh shoes were all the rage this summer, but don’t expect the trend to go away so soon. Open Edit combined mesh and Mary Janes and this shoe was born. Perfect for those warmer fall days, and available in black and ivory. Try them with a flowy dress for a warm fall afternoon, or pair them with cropped jeans and a long coat as the temperatures drop.
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat
Want a mesh option that isn’t as open? Sam Edelman has you covered. This pair — with the mesh, chunky gold details, contrasting cap toe and lining — could never be basic. This unique pair is a little sexy, which doesn’t usually come to mind with Mary Janes.
Nordstrom
Coach Winley Mary Jane
Another win from Coach, but this time, on the flatter side. This pair of MJs feel more classic, with a very low heel and double straps. Don’t worry — these still have the adorable Coach-branded buttons. I’m eyeing the Merlot and Chalk for fall. Pair them with a plaid skirt and a chunky cardigan for a preppy fall vibe, or wear them with jeans and a button-down for casual sophistication.
Amazon
Dr. Martens Bethan Polished Smooth Leather Platform Shoes
When I heard Doc Martens made a Mary Jane, I didn’t know what to expect. Doc Martens’ take is a bold statement piece for anyone looking to take part in the trend, but in their own way. With a chunky platform and polished leather, these shoes are perfect for making a standing out.
