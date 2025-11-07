Walmart’s fashion lineup just keeps getting better and better. Every time we scroll their site, there's a new suite of stunning styles that rival what we'd find at pricier places. Their latest drop for wintertime includes so many cozy sweaters and stylish dresses (and beyond) that make getting ready on chilly days practically effortless. We're already adding some of these styles to our wishlist and dreaming up entire outfits for the season! These eight new Walmart fashion finds will have you looking so chic this winter, all without breaking the bank.

Scroll on to shop the 8 best Walmart new arrivals for your most fashionable winter wardrobe!

Walmart Madden NYC Drop Waist Dress

The off-shoulder silhouette and drop waist combo on this mini dress are beyond flattering. The long sleeves and cozy burgundy color make it appropriate for cold weather days, especially if you pair it with some tights and tall boots. The fact that this elegant find is just $20 is blowing our minds.

Walmart Time And Tru Fair Isle Cardigan Patterned cardigans like this are so trendy right now, though similar styles can go upwards of $100. If you simply don't feel like splurging on a single piece, this one is $23 at Walmart. Its oversized fit and mid-weight material mean it's perfect for layering on top of tees, tanks, and dresses this season.

Walmart Free Assembly Stitch Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt Finding hidden gems like this denim skirt makes us feel like we aren't even shopping at Walmart. With a chic midi length and polished pleats, it can give the impression that it costs much more than it really does. Find it for just $29 right now, then have fun styling it along your favorite winter sweaters and boots.

Walmart Time And Tru Tie Front Peplum Top Peplum is so back. This darling tie-front top boasts puff sleeves and a simple plaid pattern that channels this time of year perfectly. Elevate your Thanksgiving or Christmas 'fit for just $16.

Walmart Free Assembly Long Wool Blend Coat Put on a long coat, and you're instantly that girl. This fashionable wool-blend jacket has all the details that make it a closet classic. The simple gray colorway means it's easy to pair, so you can style it casually or formally without having to run through your entire coat collection first. A true everyday find for $59 – score!

Walmart Time And Tru Faux Leather Gwyn Shoulder Bag Everything about this shoulder bag screams 'luxe' though you'd never guess it's just $25. It comes with a convertible crossbody strap, too, so it's almost like you're getting two bags in one.

Walmart Free Assembly Puff Sleeve Cable Cardigan Short-sleeved cardigans are just about everywhere these days. The timeless silhouette gets a modern twist with puff sleeves and decorative buttons that make it feel like an elevated piece. We'd style this $26 find with some wide-leg jeans and Mary Jane flats for a put-together winter 'fit.

Walmart Free Assembly Barrel Leg Jeans Barrel jeans aren't going anywhere, especially for late fall and winter. They're super easy to dress up or down depending on how you accessorize, but no matter what you wear with them, you'll be comfy as can be. This $27 pair is currently shoppable in this deep indigo or a chocolate brown color at Walmart.

