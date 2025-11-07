These styles are so good.
8 Stunning New Walmart Fashion Finds For Perfect Winter Outfits
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Walmart’s fashion lineup just keeps getting better and better. Every time we scroll their site, there's a new suite of stunning styles that rival what we'd find at pricier places. Their latest drop for wintertime includes so many cozy sweaters and stylish dresses (and beyond) that make getting ready on chilly days practically effortless. We're already adding some of these styles to our wishlist and dreaming up entire outfits for the season! These eight new Walmart fashion finds will have you looking so chic this winter, all without breaking the bank.
Scroll on to shop the 8 best Walmart new arrivals for your most fashionable winter wardrobe!
Walmart
Madden NYC Drop Waist Dress
The off-shoulder silhouette and drop waist combo on this mini dress are beyond flattering. The long sleeves and cozy burgundy color make it appropriate for cold weather days, especially if you pair it with some tights and tall boots. The fact that this elegant find is just $20 is blowing our minds.
Walmart
Time And Tru Fair Isle Cardigan
Patterned cardigans like this are so trendy right now, though similar styles can go upwards of $100. If you simply don't feel like splurging on a single piece, this one is $23 at Walmart. Its oversized fit and mid-weight material mean it's perfect for layering on top of tees, tanks, and dresses this season.
Walmart
Free Assembly Stitch Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt
Finding hidden gems like this denim skirt makes us feel like we aren't even shopping at Walmart. With a chic midi length and polished pleats, it can give the impression that it costs much more than it really does. Find it for just $29 right now, then have fun styling it along your favorite winter sweaters and boots.
Walmart
Time And Tru Tie Front Peplum Top
Peplum is so back. This darling tie-front top boasts puff sleeves and a simple plaid pattern that channels this time of year perfectly. Elevate your Thanksgiving or Christmas 'fit for just $16.
Walmart
Free Assembly Long Wool Blend Coat
Put on a long coat, and you're instantly that girl. This fashionable wool-blend jacket has all the details that make it a closet classic. The simple gray colorway means it's easy to pair, so you can style it casually or formally without having to run through your entire coat collection first. A true everyday find for $59 – score!
Walmart
Time And Tru Faux Leather Gwyn Shoulder Bag
Everything about this shoulder bag screams 'luxe' though you'd never guess it's just $25. It comes with a convertible crossbody strap, too, so it's almost like you're getting two bags in one.
Walmart
Free Assembly Puff Sleeve Cable Cardigan
Short-sleeved cardigans are just about everywhere these days. The timeless silhouette gets a modern twist with puff sleeves and decorative buttons that make it feel like an elevated piece. We'd style this $26 find with some wide-leg jeans and Mary Jane flats for a put-together winter 'fit.
Walmart
Free Assembly Barrel Leg Jeans
Barrel jeans aren't going anywhere, especially for late fall and winter. They're super easy to dress up or down depending on how you accessorize, but no matter what you wear with them, you'll be comfy as can be. This $27 pair is currently shoppable in this deep indigo or a chocolate brown color at Walmart.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more can't-miss winter fashion finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.