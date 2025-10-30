I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: October is my absolute favorite month for home decor. With the cozy, rich hues of autumn along with the festive, quirky spirit of Halloween, it’s the perfect time to get creative with your decor. Since I'd be remiss to not share some affordable options for the season, here are all the chicest new arrivals being sold at Walmart that you’re going to want to fill your shopping cart with for a fun refresh. Grab your carts, and let’s get to shopping!

Scroll to see 7 adorable Walmart home decor new arrivals I'm obsessed with right now!

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Scalloped Wooden Jewelry Box There’s something so beautiful and antique about this scalloped wooden jewelry box. It has a timeless quality to it, which makes it all the more special and lovely.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Scallop Wood Serving Board My friends and I recently made a pact to host more dinner parties on weekends instead of dining out. This is partly because our wallets have been... rather empty lately, but it’s also because we find dinner parties to be more intimate and fun than going out to a fancy restaurant. As such, I’ve been trying to find fancy serving boards to add to the dinner party experience. This gorgeous board is just what I’m looking for, and it's the perfect way to add sophistication to your next get-together.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Plush Super Soft Oversized Throw Blanket This lovely throw blanket comes in the most gorgeous fall hues. It's the perfect blanket to snuggle up in while sipping some hot chocolate and watching Hocus Pocus. It doesn’t get cozier than this, folks.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Chenille Knit Super Soft Oversized Throw Blanket Additionally, for a different (but equally cozy) texture, consider these chenille blankets to add a touch of warmth to your living room.

Walmart Antok Vintage Baroque-Style Floor Mirror Mirrors are the most underrated decor piece IMO. They add class to any old room, especially when they’re this gorgeous. The Baroque style will make you feel like royalty, and the fact that it’s on sale feels like a major bargain.

Walmart Way To Celebrate Halloween Ceramic Three Ghost Tray I’m screaming! Not out of fear, but over how adorable this ghost tray is. It’s just so terribly cute. You can place your Halloween candy on this tray, or whatever delicious fall recipes you decide to cook up this season.

Walmart Ghost + Pumpkin Decorative Pillow Last, but certainly not least, we have this adorable ghost pillow that'll add whimsy and festive cheer to any room. It’s a must-have staple piece for Halloween lovers. Honestly, it’s so freaking cute that I’d consider keeping it out year-round.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more hidden decor gems!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.