8 Chic Thanksgiving Dresses Perfect For Any Holiday Gathering
Thanksgiving is undeniably all about the food, but let’s be honest—it’s also the perfect day to debut a special outfit. Whether your plans involve a cozy family dinner, a fancy Friendsgiving, or something in between, a chic dress can make getting ready for the feast effortless. These eight Thanksgiving dresses will have you looking polished, festive, and comfortable all at once.
Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite Thanksgiving dresses for 2025!
Anthropologie
English Factory Long-Sleeve Collared Mini Shirt Dress
The oversized collar on this cute shirt dress keeps your look timeless while the loose fit allows you to easily go back for seconds without feeling restricted by your outfit this Thanksgiving.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Perfectly Victorian Lace Trim Corset Midi Dress
This lacy midi dress fit with a flattering corset waistline is too cute. Layer up with a warm cardigan and some tall boots to complete the 'fit! Since it's fairly simple, you'll also be able to style it year-round.
Target
Universal Thread Mini Sweater Dress
This chocolate brown color is so trendy right now and complements any skin tone. Cozy up in this mini sweater dress alongside a denim jacket and some flats for a Thanksgiving-ready look.
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Long Sleeve Mini Dress
If your Thanksgiving plans are a bit more formal this year, this long-sleeved mini dress is going to be a perfect fit. The rich red wine color is undoubtedly on-theme, plus the silky material makes it feel luxe enough to dress up.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Complete with a square neckline, this comfy midi dress will have you feeling cute and confident at the Thanksgiving table. The waist isn't overly tight, either, so you'll feel just right after you gobble down all the turkey, sweet potatoes, and pie.
Target
Universal Thread Short Sleeve Knit Button-Front Midi A-Line Dress
This cream-colored midi comes in a stretchy knit material that isn't at all restricting. Since it's fairly basic, we'd dress it up with a sweater and some cute boots for the main event.
Anthropologie
Endless Rose Off-Shoulder Slim Sweater Midi Dress
Sweater dresses galore! This midi envelopes you in warmth wherever you wear it. We adore that the off-shoulder shape adds some visual interest to the whole look, so you won't be entirely drowned in the dress.
Urban Outfitters
Daisy Street Shirred Ruffle Plaid Mini Dress
Plaid is a great pattern to rock around Thanksgiving. It's so classic! This ruffled mini is nicely modest up top, and the short length allows plenty of space for tall boots on your lower half.
