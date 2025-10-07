Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Wayward' On Netflix? Even The Cast "Wants More."

wayward season 2 netflix news
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 07, 2025
We're still thinking about that Wayward ending on Netflix — and just how much we want to see new episodes. And considering the show is still in Netflix's Top 10 list, we're not the only ones. Well, one star just opened up about how the cast is feeling about a potential Wayward season 2, and we're crossing our fingers we could be seeing new episodes soon.

Here's everything you need to know about whether Wayward season 2 is coming to Netflix.

Will there be a season 2 of Wayward?

Netflix hasn't announced a Wayward season 2 yet, but it sounds like the cast would love to continue the story.

"We were all aware [that it was a limited series] from the start, and we were all sad about it from the start. As the cast got closer and everybody had so much fun together, we got sadder and sadder as the season progressed,” actress Alyvia Alyn Lind told The Hollywood Reporter. “But you never know. Limited series get picked up [for more seasons] all the time now, so we’re just hoping that Netflix wants to push it further. We all want more for our characters, especially me. I want to see where Leila goes. I love her so much.”

Creator and star Mae Martin also told TV Insider that, “I was told it was a miniseries, but there’s definitely more story to tell, I think. We left all those characters in crisis, basically."

What is Wayward season 2 about?

Mae Martin and Toni Collette in Wayward on Netflix

Netflix

If we did get to see new episodes of the series, Wayward season 2 would definitely need to tell us what happened after Abbie escaped Tall Pines, Alex stayed behind, and Rory surrendered to the town. And hopefully they'd tell us sooner rather than later.

Who's in the Wayward cast?

wayward cast netflix

Netflix

The Wayward cast includes:

  • Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade
  • Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey
  • Sarah Gadon as Laura Redman
  • Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila
  • Sydney Topliffe as Abbie
  • John Daniel as Rory
  • Elizabeth Adams as Ello
  • Milton Torres Lara as Daniel
  • Joshua Close as Duck
  • Tattiawna Jones as Rabbit
  • Isolde Ardies as Stacey

How many episodes are in Wayward season 2?

wayward season 2 news wayward episodes

Netflix

There are 8 episodes of Wayward on Netflix right now, so if we got a season 2, there's a good chance it would be around that number again. Here's the breakdown of the episodes you can stream already:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "Tall Pines" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "Burrow" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "Break" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "Mud" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "Build" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 6 "Mirror" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 7 "Ascend" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 8 "Leap" premiered on Netflix September 25, 2025

