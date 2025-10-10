9 "Chilling" Shows To Watch If You Loved 'Wayward' On Netflix

Hey there, fellow thriller lovers! If you're anything like me, you devoured every last eerie second of Wayward and now you're left with that hollow, "What do I watch next?" feeling. You know, the one where every other show feels…lacking? Good news, my friends, because I've scoured the darkest corners of streaming services to bring you a list of shows that will fill that Wayward-shaped hole in your heart. Get ready for more small-town secrets, supernatural scares, and characters you can't quite trust. I promise none of them have doors in their mouths.

Scroll to see all the shows you should watch ASAP if you liked Wayward on Netflix!

Epix

From — Stream on MGM+ If Wayward had you hooked on the idea of a mysterious town that traps its inhabitants, then From is your next obsession. This series takes the concept to a terrifying new level, featuring a town that literally won't let anyone leave and monstrous creatures that emerge after dark. It's got the same blend of sci-fi, horror, and character-driven mystery that makes Wayward so compelling.

Lynch/Frost Productions Twin Peaks — Stream on Paramount+ The OG small-town mystery with a heavy dose of the surreal. If you appreciated the unsettling atmosphere and the feeling that something much larger was at play in Wayward, then David Lynch's masterpiece is essential viewing. It's less about the supernatural and more about the strange underbelly of human nature, but the vibe is undeniably similar.

Showtime Yellowjackets — Stream on Showtime Yellowjackets offers a dual timeline narrative that keeps you guessing, much like Wayward's unfolding mysteries. It's about a high school girls' soccer team that survives a plane crash in the wilderness and the dark secrets they carry years later. It's intense, psychological, and packed with unexpected twists. Plus, with a cast like this — Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Melanie Lynsky, to name a few! — you don't wanna miss out.

HBO Max The Leftovers — Stream on HBO Max While not a traditional mystery, The Leftovers deals with a world grappling with an unexplained event – the sudden disappearance of 2% of the global population. It's rich in emotional depth and existential dread, exploring how people cope with the inexplicable. If the philosophical undertones and the sense of a grander, unknowable force in Wayward appealed to you, this is a must-watch. (And peep your fave Gilded Age diva, Carrie Coon, in this!)

Netflix Dark — Stream on Netflix Prepare for your mind to be thoroughly blown. This German sci-fi thriller is a masterclass in complex storytelling, time travel, and interconnected mysteries across generations in a small town. The intricate plotting and the constant sense of unease will feel like home.

Hulu Castle Rock — Stream on Hulu Drawing from the works of Stephen King, Castle Rock weaves together various King-universe characters and themes into an original story set in the infamous Maine town. It has the creepy small-town vibe, supernatural elements, and a deep sense of foreboding.

Netflix Stranger Things — Stream on Netflix You've probably seen this one already, but I'm covering my bases here! This show perfectly blends '80s nostalgia with sci-fi horror, centered around a group of kids in a small town dealing with supernatural occurrences and a mysterious government conspiracy. Stranger Things shares Wayward's blend of everyday life colliding with the extraordinary.

Apple TV+ Servant — Stream on Apple TV+ This Apple TV+ M. Night Shyamalan-produced psychological thriller focuses on a couple who hire a nanny to care for their "reborn doll" after the loss of their infant son. It's claustrophobic, deeply unsettling, and constantly keeps you on edge, much like the slow-burn dread of Wayward, though dare I say it, infinitely creepier.

ABC Lost — Stream on Netflix This is the ultimate mystery box show. If you enjoyed Wayward's slow unveiling of secrets and the feeling of being trapped in a strange place, Lost delivers in spades. A group of plane crash survivors on a mysterious island face strange phenomena, hidden bunkers, and an overarching mythology that defined an era of television. The ending may, depending on your take, leave you a little miffed. (Shout out to Harold Perrineau for appearing as a lead in two series on this list!)

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!