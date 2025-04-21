This week, your tarot reading has some seriously juicy insights to help us navigate the energy and make the most of the days ahead (whether you're catching this on April 21st, 2025, or whenever the universe intended!). What's so cool about energy is that it's totally timeless, so trust that this message landed in your lap exactly when you needed it.

This week, we've got a bit of a party happening in the cards, so let's dive right into what this deck — and spirit — wants us to know.

Frances Naudé The Spark & the Swift Kick: Knight of Swords & Ace of Swords We're kicking things off with a dynamic duo: the Knight of Swords and the Ace of Swords. Now, if you've been tuning in the past few weeks, you know we've been swimming in some action-oriented energy, even if it sometimes felt like we were wading through molasses. With all planets direct right now, the cosmos is definitely in a forward-moving mood, and these cards are echoing that big time. But hold up! Action doesn't mean you need to sprint a marathon right this second. Think of this week as more of a gentle nudge to start taking action. The Knight of Swords is all about forward movement and transformation (peep those butterflies!), and paired with the brand-spanking-new beginnings and opportunities of the Ace of Swords, it's like the starting gun has just fired. If things have felt sluggish, this might be the cosmic permission slip to just begin. And if your calendar has been looking like a Tetris game on expert level (hello, spring!), this is a reminder to tap into that fast-moving energy in a way that truly serves you. The Ace of Swords is whispering about a new story, a fresh way of writing your narrative. It might be a tangible new thing in your life, or it could be a brand-new way of showing up within your current reality. The Knight of Swords is urging us to embrace that transformation and just move. It's not necessarily about lightning speed, but about initiating that journey. If you've felt like you had momentum and then hit a wall, don't let that undertow pull you back! Remember Dory? "Just keep swimming!" This week is about choosing that forward momentum, even if it feels like a little tough love from the universe. They're basically saying, "Sip that cosmic coffee and let's GO!" We don't want to miss out on this potent forward energy. Your Action Plan: Make Lists: If overwhelm is your jam right now, get it all out of your head and onto paper.

Frances Naudé The Pause & the Push: Nine of Wands Next up, we have the Nine of Wands. Now, this card can sometimes signal paralysis or feeling stuck. But the vibe this week is a little different. It's highlighting some deep-seated wounds getting triggered – maybe old failures creeping into your thoughts, fear of not succeeding, or anxiety about the path ahead. You might be feeling stuck because you're unsure how to navigate these feelings. The guidance here is acceptance. If this resonates, take a moment to acknowledge those feelings: "I am afraid. I am unsure. I am overwhelmed." And then ask yourself: "Okay, but now what?" The Nine of Wands also brings a bit of tough love. You have a choice: stay stuck in that discomfort, or take one step forward. It doesn't have to be a giant leap, just a single step. You deserve so much more than to let fear or anxiety win. We're in a season of transformation and forward movement, so choose that! This applies to all areas of life – work, hobbies, relationships, and even your internal world. What energy do you want to cultivate daily? What small action can you take to start being in that space? It could be a mantra, a new morning routine, or breaking down a big goal into tiny, manageable steps. Don't let past stories or stories others have written for you keep you stuck. Take back the pen and start writing your own narrative. It might feel big and scary, but remember that butterfly energy – transformation can be uncomfortable, but staying in the cocoon forever isn't an option. Let's be butterflies! Your Action Plan: Acknowledge Your Feelings: It's okay to feel overwhelmed or afraid.

Frances Naudé The Leap of Faith & the Turning Wheel: The Fool & Wheel of Fortune Finally, we have a super hopeful duo: The Fool and the Wheel of Fortune. The Fool is all about new beginnings, taking a leap of faith, even if you don't see the landing just yet. It's that "woo, let's go!" energy, trusting that your "wings will appear" or you'll land safely. Paired with the Wheel of Fortune, this is a resounding YES from the universe! Take the chance, spin the wheel, make the leap. It doesn't matter how it all unfolds right now, just go for it. The Wheel of Fortune reminds us that things are always turning. If you're in a tough spot, hope is on the horizon. If things are amazing right now, optimize it and enjoy the ride, knowing that phases shift. This isn't a bad thing – it's the natural rhythm of life. The Fool is like the universe saying, "We've got you!" Even with uncertainty, trust that you are supported and guided. Bet on yourself! The Wheel of Fortune brings infinite possibility. The path might not be crystal clear yet, but you have to walk it to figure it out. Spin that wheel and see where it lands! The final piece of guidance here is to be open to expansion in your goals. Maybe the end result will look slightly different than you initially imagined, and that's okay! Leave a little room for the universe to surprise you and make it even better than you thought possible. Your Action Plan: Take a Chance: What's a small leap of faith you can take this week?

Be Open to Possibility: Your dreams might unfold in unexpected and beautiful ways. Ultimately, this week is brimming with hopeful and expansive energy. Yes, there might be fear and overwhelm, but the message is clear: just start. Whether it's a tiny shift in mindset or the first step towards a big dream, trust the journey. We're all in this together, and the universe is cheering us on! What a beautiful and hopeful energy to embrace.

