Here's what the cards have in store!

Your Lucky Weekly Tarot Reading Is In For March 4!

weekly tarot reading march 4
Frances Naudé
Frances Naudé
By Frances NaudéMar 04, 2025
Frances Naudé
Tarot Card Reader
Frances Naudé is a Reiki Master Healer, Tarot Card Reader, Author, and Spiritual Mentor. Her keen ability to channel hyper-specific messages from Spirit has helped thousands of people around the world create an aligned life of purpose, joy, and holistic wellbeing. The Soul Fam, as Frances so lovingly calls her clients, can choose to receive from one-on-one sessions, online courses, mentorship programs, her artisanally crafted Tarot Card Deck, or free virtual readings and healings on YouTube.
See Full Bio

Ready to take a peak at your weekly tarot reading? Grab your favorite cozy blanket, light that candle, and let's dive into what the universe has in store. We've pulled some cards that are bursting with energy, from celebrations and breakthroughs to a little bit of relationship real talk. This week, it's all about embracing your authentic self, listening to your intuition, and knowing that you've totally got this. So, let's break it down, card by card, and see how you can make the most of the next seven days.

Scroll to see your weekly tarot reading for March 4, 2025!

weekly tarot reading march 4

Frances Naudé

Nine of Cups: Joy Ride Incoming!

Get ready for some serious feel-good moments! The Nine of Cups is all about celebrating wins, big and small. Expect breakthroughs, belly laughs, and a general sense of yay! But, if you're feeling those heavier vibes, don't push them down. This is your week to process, heal, and move on. Think of it like finally breaking through that tough shell—so satisfying!

weekly tarot reading march 4

Frances Naudé

Nine of Pentacles & Seven of Swords: Slow Down & Shine!

Abundance is your word this week, but it’s all about playing the long game. The Nine of Pentacles encourages you to slow down, connect with your intuition, and make intentional moves. Think tortoise, not hare! And the Seven of Swords? That’s your permission slip to do things your way. Trust your gut, set those boundaries, and prioritize self-care. Remember, abundance comes in all forms, including energy and peace of mind.

weekly tarot reading march 4

Frances Naudé

The Lovers & Five of Wands: Relationship Real Talk!

Love is in the air, but so is a little bit of friction! If you're coupled up, be prepared for some honest conversations. Venus retrograde might be stirring things up, so lean into vulnerability and communicate clearly. And for everyone, watch out for that inner critic! The Five of Wands reminds us to acknowledge our anxieties and let go of what’s holding us back. It’s okay to not have it all together. Let those feelings out, and watch the stress melt away.

Your Action Plan: Sparkle & Shine!

  • Celebrate Everything: Big wins, small wins, even just making it through Monday—celebrate it all!
  • Embrace Your Feelings: Whether you're feeling joyful or a little overwhelmed, give yourself permission to feel it all.
  • Trust Your Intuition: You know what’s best for you. Don’t be afraid to march to the beat of your own drum.
  • Prioritize Self-Care: Schedule that bubble bath, take that walk, or just curl up with a good book. You deserve it!
  • Communicate Honestly: In relationships and with yourself, honesty is key.

This week is all about breakthroughs, abundance, and embracing your authentic self. You got this, girl! ✨

