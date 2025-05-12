Your "Refreshing" Weekly Tarot Reading For May 12-19 Is In!

This week's tarot reading is all about navigating the tides of change with grace, building a joyful foundation, and remembering to nurture our inner child along the way. Think of it as your cosmic toolkit for embracing new beginnings while honoring the journey that's brought you here. Let's dive into the wisdom the cards have to share.

Frances Naudé The Moon: Navigating the Shifting Tides Our first card, fittingly with this new moon energy, is The Moon. This card often appears when we're in a phase of change. You might have recently received news that's going to shift things for you, big or small. The Moon encourages us to embrace and even instigate change in our lives. Where do you need to actively implement something new? This card also surfaces when we're grappling with the fear of the unknown – what lies on the far side of the moon, the other side of change? The Moon asks you not to let this fear paralyze you from making necessary changes or accepting those that are arriving. Sometimes we cling to habits, situations, or relationships simply because they're familiar, even if they no longer serve us. This week, take inventory. What needs to be released, even if it feels scary? What changes do you want to actively welcome and bring into your life, rather than just reacting to what happens? What thought patterns, habits, or ways of working could you let go of to feel a sense of relief? Think of it like carrying a backpack around Disneyland all day. It might not feel super heavy, but when you finally take it off, the relief is immense. What "empty water bottles" or unnecessary "books" are weighing you down? What can you take out of that backpack to move through life with more ease? Change can be daunting because it pushes us out of our comfort zone. Create a mantra to help you navigate this discomfort and the unknown. Don't let the fear of what's next stop you from implementing necessary change, accepting what's coming, and letting go of what's holding you back. What do you need to take out of your backpack, and what do you want to keep to create the life you desire? Your Action Plan: Embrace Change: Identify areas where change is needed or arriving.

Identify areas where change is needed or arriving. Release the Old: Take inventory of what no longer serves you and consciously let it go.

Take inventory of what no longer serves you and consciously let it go. Navigate the Unknown: Create a mantra to move through the discomfort of change.

Frances Naudé Page of Cups: The Power of Self-Worth and Refocusing To guide us on how to let go, we have the Page of Cups. This card speaks to self-worth, joy, and doing what feels good. When we operate from this space, opportunity often appears unexpectedly – that little fish popping out of the cup is the universe saying, "Here you go!" The Page of Cups suggests that the key to releasing what weighs you down is to refocus on what you do want, what you do know, and what brings you joy. Instead of dwelling on what you need to let go of, actively redirect your energy towards what lights you up. While consciously deciding to release old baggage and not give it your energy is crucial, refocusing your attention will naturally create distance. When you're engaged in activities that feel good and excite you, you're less likely to pour energy into what's dragging you down. Embrace the positive and joyful aspects of the changes happening around you, even if they feel a little scary. Channel your energy towards excitement for the unknown adventure ahead. This positive focus creates malleability, allowing spirit to deliver beautiful opportunities – big or small. Remember, self-worth is key. You are worthy of letting go of what doesn't serve you, and you are equally worthy of welcoming in beautiful, joyous things. Make space for what you desire, trusting that it can happen. Your Action Plan: Affirm Your Worth: Use mantras to build confidence in letting go ("I am worthy of being free of this").

Use mantras to build confidence in letting go ("I am worthy of being free of this"). Refocus on Joy: Actively engage in activities that bring you happiness and light you up.

Actively engage in activities that bring you happiness and light you up. Embrace the Positive: Even in change, focus on the exciting possibilities.

Frances Naudé Four of Wands: Celebrate Your Journey and Embrace New Life Adding another layer to this week's energy is the Four of Wands. This card signifies new life, new creation, pregnancy, fertility, and creativity. For those in family planning, this can be a beautiful sign. For everyone, it speaks to the new opportunities and creations emerging, whether they are changes gently arriving or those we are actively implementing. However, the Four of Wands is also a card of celebration. It urges us to look back and acknowledge how far we've come. You've worked hard, navigated challenges, and made it through tough times. Take time this week to appreciate yourself and be proud of your resilience in all areas of life. Treat yourself, whether it's a date day, a small gift, a delicious meal, or a relaxing self-care ritual. This celebration also serves as a powerful foundation for the new life and rebirth available to you. It's about acknowledging the version of you that got you here, honoring that growth, and then consciously shedding the layers that no longer serve you. "Thank you for getting me here, and now I choose to be reborn without this extra weight." The Four of Wands is hopeful, reminding us that even when the world feels disheartening, if you are here, you have a degree of freedom to shape your life. Don't take that for granted. Lean into how you want to be reborn into your next level, and what you want to create with that new version of yourself. Celebrate your journey – you made it to this moment, and that is incredibly worthy of recognition. This celebration will fuel your foundations for what's to come. Your Action Plan: Celebrate Your Progress: Acknowledge how far you've come and be proud of your resilience.

Acknowledge how far you've come and be proud of your resilience. Embrace Rebirth: Consciously release old layers to step into a new version of yourself.

Consciously release old layers to step into a new version of yourself. Honor Your Freedom: Recognize your power to make choices and create the life you desire.

Frances Naudé Six of Cups: Nurturing Your Inner Child and Finding Joy Our final card for the week is the Six of Cups, radiating joy and the energy of the inner child. This week, we're being called to have some fun! Even amidst the work of releasing and embracing change, make space for play, laughter, and childlike wonder. Lean into a hobby, watch a funny movie, indulge in something that brings you simple pleasure. Nurturing your inner child is crucial right now. As you navigate letting go and embracing new beginnings, you might find old childhood wounds being triggered. This could manifest as being overly hard on yourself, seeking external validation, or feeling responsible for others' emotions. This week, gently look at those inner child stories that aren't true anymore. You've outgrown those expectations and identifications. You are now the author of your own story. Look back with the Four of Wands energy, acknowledge what you've overcome, and then offer kindness and healing to that younger part of yourself. Rewrite those old narratives from a place of love and joy. Give your inner child what it never got – permission to play, to be silly, to see the world with wonder. It's okay to take breaks from the overwhelming headlines and protect your mental and emotional well-being. By nurturing this joyful, playful part of yourself, you'll build beautiful foundations for the changes you're embracing. Your Action Plan: Embrace Play: Make intentional space for fun, laughter, and childlike activities.

Make intentional space for fun, laughter, and childlike activities. Nurture Your Inner Child: Gently address any triggered childhood wounds with love and compassion.

Gently address any triggered childhood wounds with love and compassion. Rewrite Your Story: Consciously release old narratives and author your life from a place of joy.

This week is a deeply reflective one, soul fam, setting the stage for a beautiful, clear, joyous, and grounded fresh start. Take notes on what resonated, and don't hesitate to share your insights in the comments. Sending you so much love as you navigate these powerful energies! Enjoy the journey, and I'll connect with you again next Monday.

