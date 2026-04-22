I always try to get my parents a gift that is healthy for them because they both care about their health, especially as they get older (and of course, so do I!). I want them to feel their best, which is why these picks have earned a spot on my own gift list. From a weighted vest that levels up daily walks to a mini massager that melts away tension, these health and wellness gifts for Mom (and even Dad in June!) all come in under $100—and feel genuinely thoughtful, not just practical.

Here are the best health & wellness gifts for moms under 100 bucks.

Quince Weighted Wrist & Ankle Bangles by Bala Bala is known for its top-tier fitness products, and this weighted wrist and ankle bangle set might just be your mom’s new favorite. For only $55, you can get this best-selling bangle in charcoal, sea, sand, or blush. It's the perfect way for your mom to add a little extra challenge to any workout without even realizing it.

Papier Papier Wonder Wellness Journal One of the best ways for your mom to get started on an exercise journey is to jot down her day-to-day experiences. It's a great activity for when she’s winding down after breaking a sweat, to scribble down what's working, what's too challenging, and specific areas for improvement. She can also use it to track her sleep patterns, emotional well-being, and more. The options are endless!

Amazon BAGSMART Lightweight Puffy Tote Bag If your mom is always on the go, this tote makes getting out the door (and to the gym) feel easy and stylish. It’s roomy enough to hold all her essentials—water bottle, workout gear, snacks—without feeling bulky, and the multiple compartments keep everything neatly in place (yes, even her phone charger and notebook). Beyond the function, it’s genuinely chic, so she can carry it from a workout class straight to errands or coffee without missing a beat. Comfortable, organized, and stylish, it’s the kind of everyday upgrade she’ll actually use.

Amazon Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Pickleball is having a serious moment, and for good reason. This paddle set makes it easy (and stylish) to get in on the action. Designed for both beginners and seasoned players, these high-quality paddles offer the perfect balance of control and power for every serve, swing, and rally. Whether your mom is already obsessed or just pickleball-curious, this set is her invitation to move, laugh, and maybe get a little competitive—while looking cute on the court.

Revolve Acupressure Mat & Pillow AKA the miracle pad. If your mom’s looking to feel stronger and more relaxed, this small-but-mighty tool does both. The acupressure design targets key pressure points to help ease tension, boost circulation, and melt away stress—no appointment required. All she has to do is lie back, take a few deep breaths, and let it work its magic.

FP Movement FP Movement x Après Beauty Kit From first rep to full-on recharge, this FP Movement x Après Beauty kit has you mom's entire routine covered. The trio of resistance bands makes it easy to level up strength training anywhere, while the post-workout essentials bring the glow back fast. Think collagen-boosting eye masks infused with marine collagen, blueberry extract, and vitamin E to revive tired eyes, plus cooling towelettes packed with jojoba oil, chamomile, eucalyptus, and a hint of menthol for that fresh-from-the-spa feel. All tucked into a sleek neoprene pouch.

Sephora HigherDOSE Serotonin Soak For moms who want to turn their bathtub into a full-on mood reset. The HigherDOSE Serotonin Soak is packed with magnesium-rich bath salts designed to ease sore muscles, calm tension, and help you fully unwind after a long day (or tough workout). As she soaks, it works to support relaxation while giving her mood a subtle lift—think less stress, more glow. It’s the kind of self-care ritual she’ll actually look forward to.

Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Steppers for Exercise at Home This mini stepper will help your mom break a sweat and burn calories without feeling as though she’s about to collapse from exhaustion. It's the perfect low-intensity exercise for when she’s mindlessly watching reruns of The Office while toning up in the process. Success!

Amazon ZELUS Weighted Vest Is your mom the kind of woman who is always up for the challenge? Adding a weighted vest to her workout is the ultimate way to push past a plateau and see faster results. Her future self will thank you for getting this as a gift for her.

Amazon Sharper Image Mini Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun This massage tool from Sharper Image is a game-changer for exercise enthusiasts who need a little extra TLC for their muscle aches and pains. Think of it as a reward for your mom for putting in the hard work. Heavenly.

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