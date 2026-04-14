My love for home decor started with my mom, who somehow always made our home feel both stylish and comforting. To this day, our spaces look eerily similar—we inspire each other by sharing ideas, color palettes, and little design finds. It’s our shared language, a way we stay connected no matter what.

So for every mom who’s created that same sense of warmth and care, these Mother’s Day decor gifts feel like a small but meaningful way to give a little of that love back—and maybe even start a new tradition of beautiful, memory-filled spaces.

Here are 14 affordable yet chic home decor gifts mom will love!

Anthropologie Fiona Beaded Trinket Dish Anthropologie always delivers the highest quality decor items, and this Fiona Beaded Trinket Dish collection is no exception. These designs are absolutely delightful! Our favorites of the bunch are the Aperol Spritz, Pickleball, Apres Sea, Dog Mom, and Mama. Singular words and symbols can say so much. Add this 5-star rated gem into your shopping cart for just $32.

Anthropologie Amma Ruffle Frame These ruffled frames are so cozy and charming! They're guaranteed to add a dash of warmth to any photograph, so go ahead and scope out your favorite pic with mom before adding it to your cart!

Anthropologie Quilted Block Print Basket Here's another heartfelt pick for Mother's Day. For only $48, you can select your favorite design from the bunch for your print basket. Choose from Swan, Tess Floral, Tess Fern, Parker, Camille Print, Francois, Leonora, Irena, or Priyanka. Très chic!

Amazon Made for Living by Amber Lewis The best-selling and highly rated Made for Living by Amber Lewis is a chic, inspiring guide to layering textures, mixing patterns, and creating a home that feels effortlessly lived-in and beautiful. Think: coffee table–worthy eye candy with real-life, doable tips she’ll actually use.

Target Rifle Paper Co. x Target Garden Party Taper Candles, Set of 4 For the mom who loves a cozy glow, this Rifle Paper Co. x Target Taper Candle Set adds instant charm with floral ceramic holders and elegant tapers—perfect for dinners, baths, or elevating everyday moments with soft, romantic ambiance.

World Market We the Wild Houseplant Essentials Taster Kit Perhaps you have a Plant Mom in the house? If so, you need to get her this high-quality We the Wild Houseplant Essentials Taster Kit! The organic formula includes Grow Concentrate for fast growth, Enrich Powder for healthy roots, and Protect Spray to keep leaves looking their best.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Lotta Vase Elevate your Mother's Day flowers with this charming Lotta Vase, crafted from glazed earthenware with a watertight finish. Perfect for fresh blooms or standing solo, it adds a modern, artful touch to her space.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Berry Tea Towels, Set of 2 Sweeten mom's summer kitchen with these berry-bright towels, woven from sustainably sourced cotton in a luxe twill weave. Durable, machine-washable, and thoughtfully finished with hanging loops—pretty, practical, and totally seasonal.

Sezane Oh la la Bowl - Sézane x Maison Roussot For the Francophile mom, the Oh la la Bowl Sézane x Maison Roussot adds Parisian charm to everyday moments. Fill it with sea salt, berries, olives, or jewelry—chic in a small hand-painted bowl, and made in France.

Zara Home Zara Home Jewelry Organizer Box A chic, everyday organizer she’ll actually use, the Zara Home Jewelry Organizer Box keeps her favorite pieces beautifully in place with soft compartments designed to prevent tangles and damage. Minimal, functional, and elevated—just like her style.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Amalfi Coast Hand Soap It's no secret that Williams Sonoma offers the most luxurious soaps, and this Amalfi Coast hand soap might just be our favorite so far. With essential oils added into the mix, each pump from the dispenser provides an aroma of citrus, neroli, and petitgrain. That's the scent of pure opulence.

Papier The Mother's Day Mini This hardcover photobook from Papier is not only elevated in design, but it is filled with sentimental value. Why not provide something extra meaningful this Mother's Day by crafting a photobook filled with your most cherished memories shared throughout the years?

World Market Color Pop Resin Salad Servers Two-Piece Set My mom has been making the most inventive salad recipes lately. She puts her heart and soul into each dish, so I know exactly what I'll be getting her this Mother's Day! But seriously, can we talk about how gorgeous this design is? The resin two-tone aesthetic is utterly stunning, and guaranteed to bring your family dinners to the next level. Obsessed!

Williams Sonoma Pollination Palace Hanging Habitat, Butterfly House What could be sweeter than this lovely butterfly house? It makes a beautiful, eye-catching addition to any garden or backyard, and it's the perfect pick for moms who have a passion for gardening.

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