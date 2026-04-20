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These are the 8 must-buy Aldi Finds to grab for mom before they disappear.

Don't Wait Until May: The Best Aldi Mother’s Day Gifts Are On Shelves Now (Starting At Just $1.99)

​Aldi Mother's Day Gifts 2026
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 20, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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If you wait until May to start your Mother’s Day gift shopping, you’ve already missed the best deals at Aldi. The grocer’s Aisle of Shame is in full bloom for the holiday with plenty of giftable items that give high-end vibes on a grocery-store budget.

Whether you’re hunting for the cutest card or forever flowers that'll send her smiling ear to ear, these limited-time Aldi gifts will definitely sell out quickly, so make sure to finalize your gifting plans for mom ASAP.

Below, we’ve curated the 8 best gifts you can get for every type of mom this year, starting at just $1.99.

Adventuridge 24-Ounce Sip Your Way Bottle

Aldi

Adventuridge 24-Ounce Sip Your Way Bottle

This sleek water bottle will go everywhere with her this season.

LS Live In Style Fashion Water Bottle Crossbody

Aldi

LS Live In Style Fashion Water Bottle Crossbody

And to carry it in style, this crossbody bottle holder comes in a luxe-looking black and gold colorway.

Crofton Dog Mom Mug & Bowl Set

Aldi

Crofton Dog Mom Mug & Bowl Set

Shout out to all the dog moms out there! This mug and bowl set means you can match with your furry bestie.

Pembrook Mother's Day Card

Aldi

Pembrook Mother's Day Card

This adorable card makes a great gift starter for just $1.99.

LEGO Botanical Sunflower Bouquet

Aldi

LEGO Botanical Sunflower Bouquet

This build-your-own bouquet moment could be so fun to make with mom for a fun Mother's Day activity while you spend the day together.

Kirkton House 3-Wick Best Mom Ever Candle

Aldi

Kirkton House 3-Wick Best Mom Ever Candle

This 'best mom ever' candle arrives in a delicious pineapple and papaya scent that she'll want to burn all summer long.

Serra Ladies Sunglasses

Aldi

Serra Ladies Sunglasses

Step up her accessory game with these sleek $5 sunnies.

Serra Mom Era Pouch

Aldi

Serra Mom Era Pouch

If she's in her 'mom era,' this pouch will work wonders for organizing her purse or work bag.

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gift guideaffordable giftsaldialdi new itemsgrocery shoppingbudget-friendlymother's daymother's day giftsgifts
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