Don't Wait Until May: The Best Aldi Mother’s Day Gifts Are On Shelves Now (Starting At Just $1.99)

If you wait until May to start your Mother’s Day gift shopping, you’ve already missed the best deals at Aldi. The grocer’s Aisle of Shame is in full bloom for the holiday with plenty of giftable items that give high-end vibes on a grocery-store budget.

Whether you’re hunting for the cutest card or forever flowers that'll send her smiling ear to ear, these limited-time Aldi gifts will definitely sell out quickly, so make sure to finalize your gifting plans for mom ASAP.

Below, we’ve curated the 8 best gifts you can get for every type of mom this year, starting at just $1.99.

Aldi Adventuridge 24-Ounce Sip Your Way Bottle This sleek water bottle will go everywhere with her this season.

Aldi LS Live In Style Fashion Water Bottle Crossbody And to carry it in style, this crossbody bottle holder comes in a luxe-looking black and gold colorway.

Aldi Crofton Dog Mom Mug & Bowl Set Shout out to all the dog moms out there! This mug and bowl set means you can match with your furry bestie.

Aldi Pembrook Mother's Day Card This adorable card makes a great gift starter for just $1.99.

Aldi LEGO Botanical Sunflower Bouquet This build-your-own bouquet moment could be so fun to make with mom for a fun Mother's Day activity while you spend the day together.

Aldi Kirkton House 3-Wick Best Mom Ever Candle This 'best mom ever' candle arrives in a delicious pineapple and papaya scent that she'll want to burn all summer long.

Aldi Serra Ladies Sunglasses Step up her accessory game with these sleek $5 sunnies.

Aldi Serra Mom Era Pouch If she's in her 'mom era,' this pouch will work wonders for organizing her purse or work bag.

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