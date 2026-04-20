These are the 8 must-buy Aldi Finds to grab for mom before they disappear.
Don't Wait Until May: The Best Aldi Mother’s Day Gifts Are On Shelves Now (Starting At Just $1.99)
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you wait until May to start your Mother’s Day gift shopping, you’ve already missed the best deals at Aldi. The grocer’s Aisle of Shame is in full bloom for the holiday with plenty of giftable items that give high-end vibes on a grocery-store budget.
Whether you’re hunting for the cutest card or forever flowers that'll send her smiling ear to ear, these limited-time Aldi gifts will definitely sell out quickly, so make sure to finalize your gifting plans for mom ASAP.
Below, we’ve curated the 8 best gifts you can get for every type of mom this year, starting at just $1.99.
Aldi
Adventuridge 24-Ounce Sip Your Way Bottle
This sleek water bottle will go everywhere with her this season.
Aldi
LS Live In Style Fashion Water Bottle Crossbody
And to carry it in style, this crossbody bottle holder comes in a luxe-looking black and gold colorway.
Aldi
Crofton Dog Mom Mug & Bowl Set
Shout out to all the dog moms out there! This mug and bowl set means you can match with your furry bestie.
Aldi
Pembrook Mother's Day Card
This adorable card makes a great gift starter for just $1.99.
Aldi
LEGO Botanical Sunflower Bouquet
This build-your-own bouquet moment could be so fun to make with mom for a fun Mother's Day activity while you spend the day together.
Aldi
Kirkton House 3-Wick Best Mom Ever Candle
This 'best mom ever' candle arrives in a delicious pineapple and papaya scent that she'll want to burn all summer long.
Aldi
Serra Ladies Sunglasses
Step up her accessory game with these sleek $5 sunnies.
Aldi
Serra Mom Era Pouch
If she's in her 'mom era,' this pouch will work wonders for organizing her purse or work bag.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more amazing gift ideas!