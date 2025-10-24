The thriller is streaming on Netflix now.
What Happened At The End Of 'House of Dynamite' On Netflix?
Netflix is back with another political thriller in House of Dynamite, out now. In the new movie, a missile is launched at the US and officials have to scramble to keep the American people safe — and figure out why the missile was launched in the first place. The buzz has left a lot of movie lovers wondering: what happened at the end of House of Dynamite? You've come to the right place.
What happened at the end of House of Dynamite?
Throughout House of Dynamite, we see three separate perspectives on the 18 minutes after a missile is launched on the US: from the White House Situation Room, the United States Strategic Command, and the President (Idris Elba).
The first two segments end in similar, open-ended ways — Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson) offers her team members' names in the event D.C. becomes a target and Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington (Gabriel Basso) hops on a call with Russia while the President is encouraged to solidify plans for the US to retaliate.
But the end of the third chapter of the film has quite a bit of tragedy. The Secretary of Defense Reid Baker (Jared Harris) realizes he can't save his daughter, who's living in Chicago where the missile is headed, and jumps off the Pentagon in desperation. The President has to decide exactly how the US is going to react, and he has to decide quickly. He tries, and fails, to get on the phone with his wife, who's traveling in Africa. And in the final moments of the film, he says a verification code into his phone as the missile makes it to Chicago, the cameras cut to people around the country, and the film ends.
It's definitely not an all-tied-up ending, but that's on purpose. “I want audiences to leave theaters thinking, ‘OK, what do we do now?’” director Kathryn Bigelow tells Netflix. “This is a global issue, and of course I hope against hope that maybe we reduce the nuclear stockpile someday. But in the meantime, we really are living in a house of dynamite. I felt it was so important to get that information out there, so we could start a conversation. That’s the explosion we’re interested in — the conversation people have about the film afterward.”
Who's in the House of Dynamite cast?
The House of Dynamite cast is totally stacked, and it includes:
- Idris Elba as the President of the United States
- Rebecca Ferguson as Olivia Walker
- Gabriel Basso as Jake Baerington
- Jared Harris as Reid Baker
- Tracy Letts as Anthony Brady
- Anthony Ramos as Daniel Gonzalez
- Moses Ingram as Cathy Rogers
- Jonah Hauer-King as Robert Reeves
- Greta Lee as Ana Park
- Jason Clarke as Mark Miller
- Malachi Beasley as William Davis
- Brian Tee as Ken Cho
- Brittany O'Grady as Lily Baerington
- Gbenga Akinnagbe as Steven Kyle
- Willa Fitzgerald as Abby Jansing
- Renée Elise Goldsberry as the First Lady of the United States
- Kyle Allen as Jon Zimmer
- Kaitlyn Dever as Caroline Baker
Where can I watch House of Dynamite?
House of Dynamite is streaming on Netflix now.
