Millie Bobby Brown's Getting Married! (In Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 3'). Here's the First Look — & Release Date

Netflix dropped a brand new look at their 2026 slate, and it includes a new look at Enola Holmes 3 (and a marriage proposal?) Stranger Things might be over (and it appears there's no surprise final episode like the #ConformityGate theories might have told you) but the actress & entrepreneur is already returning to the screen.

If you haven't seen the first two installments in the film series, there's no time like the present because these movies are SUCH a fun watch. And they're perfect for anyone who loves historical romances! (And not just because Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd is part of the cast).

And considering this movie is finally coming to Netflix in July, it's already made our list for the best summer movies of 2026. ;)

Here's everything we know about Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3, on Netflix soon.

When is Enola Holmes 3 coming out? Netflix Enola Holmes 3 is coming to Netflix on July 1, 2026.

What is Enola Holmes 3 about? Netflix Enola Holmes 3 follows Millie Bobby Brown's titular detective in Malta for her most dangerous adventure yet. And Adolescence director Philip Barantini is behind the camera again! According to a logline for the movie, Enola's “personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.” Jack Thorne, who wrote Enola Holmes 2, is writing the script, while Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards will executive produce and Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown will produce. See the new clip teasing the movie here. Millie recently opened up to Netflix's TUDUM, saying, "What I love about this chapter is that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving. She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next, and I think that’s something so many people can relate to."

Who’s in the Enola Holmes 3 cast? Netflix Enola Holmes 3 will feature all our favorite stars from the previous installments, plus some new faces! Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

as Enola Holmes Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury

as Lord Tewkesbury Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson

as Dr. John Watson Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

as Sherlock Holmes Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

as Eudoria Holmes Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty

Is Enola Holmes 3 coming? Netflix Yes! Enola Holmes 3 is coming to Netflix soon. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusives as we get closer to release.

Does Enola marry Tewksbury in the books? Netflix No, Tewksbury isn't a love interest for Enola Holmes in the book series. He's actually two years younger than her, so he isn't a large role like he is in the movies, and disappears after the first novel. But I am so glad he stuck around for the movie series...and I'm not the only one. "Working with Louis has been such a huge part of what makes these films feel special," Millie told Netflix. "There’s a comfort and an ease between us now that you can’t really fake and it just comes from years of working together and supporting each other. What’s been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship. It’s not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it. We trust each other a lot, which means we can take more risks and really lean into the emotional side of their story."

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Enola Holmes 3 and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest Netflix updates.

This post has been updated.