The formal start of the spooky season can only mean one thing: it's time for fans of scary, thrilling, and couch-gripping movies to let their freak flags fly. However, if you're not a jump-scare addict, don't panic. There are several recent Netflix releases that focus more on drama, action, or sheer spectacle, but there are also plenty of classic and new Halloween-themed films to enjoy.

This October, there is essentially something for everyone, regardless of whether you enjoy spooky stories or prefer a good story without the nightmares. Here are five movies that you ought to look into this weekend!

Scroll to see all the best movies you should stream on Netflix this weekend!

Netflix Steve This is for you if you're looking for a haunting that doesn't include spirits. Following Small Things Like These from the previous year, Steve reunites Cillian Murphy with Tim Mielants. Murphy stars as the head teacher of a school for kids with behavioral issues, navigating one relentless day that tests both his patience and his mental health. This may seem a bit like Freedom Writers, except instead of emphasizing inspiration, the film focuses heavily on the psychologically intense, unfiltered nature of burnout. It's captivating, emotionally draining, and hard to turn away from.

Netflix Monster: The Ed Gein Story Okay, so this isn't a movie, but the Halloween season's king has returned! The return of Ryan Murphy's anthology series delves into Ed Gein's horrifying real-life crimes. The cast is led by Charlie Hunnam, with Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, and Vicky Krieps providing outstanding backing. It's eerie, unsettling, and sure to stick in your head long after the credits have rolled. This one surely satisfies the thirst for horror enthusiasts.

Lionsgate About My Father Need a break from the dark and haunting? This comedy gives you a dose of warmth and laughs. A culture-clash story between an old-school immigrant dad and his son trying to fit into his fiancée’s posh family, it’s heartfelt without being heavy. Perfect for when you’d rather skip the scary altogether and just cozy up with something feel-good and funny.

Netflix Ruth and Boaz Ruth & Boaz retells the biblical story of Ruth in a new way, making it an excellent pick for those who want their October watch list to be more substantive. It is insightful, emotive, and delves into themes of religion, loyalty, and resilience, demonstrating that not everything this month has to be dripping in fake blood to have an effect. Although it moves more slowly, you will still have something to think about long after it's over.

Warner Bros. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire There are moments when October just shouts for excessive snacking and boisterous enjoyment. Giant creatures, absurd action, and the kind of pandemonium that's far more enjoyable with a group of buddies are all features of this monster mashup. Although it's not frightening, it does keep the heart rate high and the adrenaline flowing. And honestly, sometimes that’s exactly the vibe you want for spooky season.

