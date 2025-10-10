October is undoubtedly the perfect spooky month to see a scary movie. And although masked slashers and eerie haunted houses are typically thought of during this month, there are many other possibilities beyond horror marathons when it comes to what's new this year!

If you’re not dying to be jump-scared every two seconds, relax — October’s lineup has a good mix of dramas, thrillers, and a few surprises. Whether you're in the mood for a heartbreaking romance or an engrossing film-to-movie adaptation, here are the best new movies to check out in October!

Scroll to see all the movies coming out in October we're excited about!

Netflix Steve — October 3 (Netflix) Cillian Murphy strips everything back in this intimate drama about a reform school at risk of closing. Steve is quite powerful — one of those performances people whisper about all the way to Oscar night. Seriously, a great snapshot of what a good teacher can do...and what a good teacher can take.

Apple TV+ The Lost Bus — October 3 (Apple TV+) In a genuine story of perseverance, Matthew McConaughey takes the lead. The Lost Bus explores what happens when strangers have to come together to save children in the face of a natural disaster. This wildfire-riddled tale feels extremely relevant — and America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey navigate this story with care.

Paramount Pictures Roofman — October 10 (Theaters) Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst headline this crime-tinged love story based on the real North Carolina “roofman” robberies. Equal parts heist thriller and unexpected romance, Roofman is stranger-than-fiction but surprisingly tender. Instant classic, IMO!

Paramount+ Vicious — October 10 (Paramount+) Dakota Fanning takes on a high-intensity thriller as a woman hunted by a sadistic stranger. This movie is fast, tense, and streaming on Paramount+ for anyone in the mood for edge-of-your-seat suspense. Based on the look she's giving in this picture...I think it's safe to say I'm already scared!

Roadside Flix Kiss of the Spider Woman — October 10 (Theaters) Jennifer Lopez goes bold in this adaptation of the legendary stage musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Mixing political tension with glittering choreography, it’s a reminder that Lopez still knows how to command a screen. This is definitely one I plan to watch again and again!

Netflix The Woman in Cabin 10 — October 10 (Netflix) At long last, this best-selling thriller is available on Netflix. While on a luxurious cruise, a journalist (Keira Knightley) claims to have seen a murder, but no one else believes her. Expect tight tension, slick visuals, and an ending that will make you want to discuss it right away. (Check out our review here!)

Paramount Pictures Regretting You — October 24 (Theaters) This month, Colleen Hoover fans are being fed. The Regretting You adaptation delves deeply into themes of complicated family dynamics, sorrow, and how romance makes things more difficult. This movie strikes a balance between healing and sadness — oh, and tissues are most definitely needed.

Netflix A House of Dynamite — October 24 (Netflix) This Netflix political drama is one you don't wanna miss! Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Anthony Ramos — just to name a few! — the movie follows the U.S. government as it navigates what to do after a missile is launched at the country. That couldn't be relevant at all, could it? (I'm sweating)

20th Century Fox Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere — October 24 (Theaters) Jeremy Allen White effortlessly transforms into Bruce Springsteen. It's perfect for music lovers who appreciate seeing the art without all the gloss that comes with a film adaptation. (How many times is an acceptable amount to see this movie...asking for a friend.)

Lionsgate Anniversary — October 29 (Theaters) A decades-long married couple’s milestone celebration turns chaotic when old secrets rise to the surface. With Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler leading an impressive cast (hi Dylan O'Brien and Pheobe Dynevor!), Anniversary leans into family drama but keeps you guessing about who’s hiding what.

Netflix Ballad of a Small Player — October 29 (Netflix) Colin Farrell stars as a gambler on the run in Macau, trying to escape both his past and his own bad habits. Moody, stylish, and a little haunting, it feels like one of those quiet dramas that sneaks into awards season conversations. Plus, I just can't get enough of Colin Farrell after Big, Bold, Beautiful Life and The Penguin!

