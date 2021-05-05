Nicole Lapin Teaches Brit About Cryptocurrency
Our good friend and finance expert Nicole Lapin is back this week to break down the money buzzwords of 2021 like cryptocurrency, blockchain, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, meme stocks, stonks, and more! Fun fact, Brit hosted a cryptocurrency summit in 2018 so she has plenty of insights to share as well, including her predictions for the value of Bitcoin, how to make your first crypto investment, and her experience with NFTs.
Listen in for some smart money talk and for a fun story about what it was like for Nicole to go on a date with a crypto king. Then, check out our other great episodes from last season with Nicole on making money and personal finance 101.
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.