Financial Expert Nicole Lapin Teaches Brit About Making Money
Bestselling author and financial expert, Nicole Lapin is back! This week, Nicole joins Brit and Anj for a comprehensive lesson on how to make money. Nicole teaches the investing basics (from IRA's to bonds to real estate), how to think about starting a side hustle or business, and the smartest ways to save your money.
In Season One, Nicole taught us all about Personal Finance 101, from clever ways to spend and save money to how to think about investing and more. This season, she goes deeper into investing, not just investing in stocks but investing in yourself, in your home, and more. Definitely a must-listen for this crazy period of uncertainty on all fronts!
