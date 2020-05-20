Brit Learns Personal Finance 101 with Nicole Lapin
Nicole Lapin is a best-selling author, podcaster and expert in all things money. In this week's episode, she chats with Brit and Anj about clever ways to spend and save money, how to think about investing, and why now might actually be the best time to start a business – along with with the best tips for getting started! As Nicole proves, the blocker in all of this is "the thing between our ears," so let's all get more comfortable with this taboo topic together.
To learn more about all the things with Brit and her co-hosts, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Gotta love the remote recording setup. My closet continues to double as an excellent sound booth, Brit's confetti background is all the things and Nicole is bringing the color with those stripes ;)
