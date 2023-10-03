Stacy London And Clinton Kelly Are Taking "What Not To Wear" On Tour
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Some kids grew up watching cartoons. I grew up watching TLC. There was nothing — and I mean nothing — like waking up on a Saturday morning, grabbing my favorite breakfast, and tuning in to watch dramatic wedding prep, family reunions, or, in the case of What Not To Wear, total makeovers. Every episode featured hosts Clinton Kelly and Stacy London giving a "style felon" — nominated by friends and family — $5,000 to completely rehaul their wardrobe.
When Clinton's 2017 book I Hate Everyone, Except You hinted that there was tension between him and his co-host, and then Stacy blocked him on Twitter, it seemed like their onscreen BFF relationship wasn't a reality. But on September 28, the TLC icons finally reunited publicly — and announced they're taking What Not To Wear on tour this fall.
Making an appearance together on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Stacy London admits that being on What Not To Wear wasn't easy. "When you grow up a little bit — and we did grow up together on television — there was a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to cop to,” she says.
Clinton Kelly's book, which mentioned he "either adored [Stacy] or despised her, and never anything in between," created a painful, and very public, scenario. “I don’t think that what he wrote was unjustified,” Stacy also says. “What I was more upset about was, if it was public, then the audiences who thought we were best friends — some even thought we were married — then that illusion was broken.”
That quote from Clinton's book was continually used out of context and, over the pandemic, after seeing a clickbait title and deciding he'd had enough, he reached out to Stacy. “I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out,’” he says. “And we had a really emotional conversation."
Now, in light of both their reconciliation and finally admitting how hard filming the show actually was, the duo is taking What Not To Wear on tour! The The Stacy & Clinton Show will tour ten cities in total (check out the dates and cities below) and the official site promises a good laugh, even more details about their falling out, and some seriously nostalgic reminiscing.
They'll talk about the feud, as well as give style advice for audience members who want to participate. But they'll also talk about forgiveness.
“If you don’t let go of it, the famous line is like it’s drinking poison expecting the other person to die," Stacy London says. "So do not hold on to grudges. Don’t do it. Find a way through.”
The Stacy & Clinton Show — What Not To Wear Tour Dates
- October 5 — Birmingham, Alabama
- October 7 — Phoenix, Arizona
- October 13 — Boston, Massachusetts
- October 14 — Washington, DC
- November 3 — Columbus, Ohio
- November 11 — Seattle, Washington
- November 16 — Houston, Texas
- November 17 — Dallas, Texas
- November 18 — Austin, Texas
