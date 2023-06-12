The Barbie World Tour Will Bring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling To A City Near You
We all know that the plot of this summer's Barbiemovie (in theaters July 21) revolves around Barbie and Ken swapping Barbie's Dreamhouse for the real world. (Although, if we're honest, we'd love to swap our world for Barbieland for a bit). And thanks to the newest announcement from Barbiethe Movie's Instagram, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (who play Barbie and Ken, respectively) will be taking a trip around our world, just like their characters.
"You don't have to go all the way to Barbieland to hang with Barbie and Ken," Robbie says in the promo.
"Margot and I are taking this show on the road," Gosling adds.
The film hits theaters on July 21, but the Barbie team is doing more than just one big premiere — they're doing eight premieres. Films often host premieres in different countries, allowing fans all over the world to be a part of the experience. And Barbie the Movie is no different.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will embark on a world tour that, in addition to the usual New York City and Los Angeles, includes six more cities:
- Toronto, Canada
- Sydney, Australia
- Seoul, South Korea
- Mexico City, Mexico
- London, England
- Berlin, Germany
Not only does the promo give us that exciting news, but it also features some amazing fashion choices, just like we've seen throughout the entire promotional process. From CinemaCon to showing the cast their own IRL Barbie dolls, the fashion choices have put creativity at the forefront. Well, creativity and pink, of course.
We're obsessed with Robbie's corset and mini skirt (a combo fit for a Barbie doll if you ask us). Gosling is also rocking pink, just a more laidback salmon that will definitely influence our next swimsuit cover up purchase.
And, just like us, the pair also has their summer packing listtop of mind: "Are you packing your roller blades?" Robbie asks, to which Gosling gives her a smirk. "You know I can't roller blade in real life."
Are you excited for the Barbie world tour? Tag us with your predictions for the movie on Twitter and Facebook.
Lead image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!