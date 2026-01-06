Stranger Things has ended after 9 years of friendship, adventure, and Dungeons and Dragons. The final Stranger Things episode aired on New Year's Eve 2025, but after picking up some plot holes and onscreen details, fans are convinced there's a secret new episode coming to Netflix on January 7, and they're calling the idea "Conformity Gate." Here's what we know about the theories and Easter eggs.

Keep reading for a full breakdown on Conformity Gate, Stranger Things 5, and whether one more episode is coming to Netflix.

What happens in the ending of Stranger Things? To bring you up to speed, the finale of Stranger Things ends after Eleven and the gang kill Vecna (with a very speedy final battle) but when they return to the Rightside Up, they find themselves cornered by the military. Dr. Kay is intent on hunting Eleven, so our favorite superpowered gal seemingly sacrifices herself when the Upside Down is destroyed so that the government will stop hunting the people she loves. In the final moments of the episode, Mike, Will, Lucas, Max, and Dustin play one last game of DnD, where Mike tells the story of Eleven's survival, and how she's living off the grid where no one can find her. Despite the fact they can't know for sure if the story is true, each member of the party goes around saying "I believe" that El is still alive.

What is the Conformity Gate in Stranger Things? Netflix Now, it's up to fan's interpretation whether El actually survived or if her sacrifice was real, and some fans are convinced the finale was actually just a fake ending from Vecna/Henry/001 to trick us all — and that a new episode is coming January 7, 2026. (January 7 seems to be the date because of a new teaser from Netflix about upcoming projects). And what's the evidence that suggests Conformity Gate is real? One particularly viral video points out that in the first episode of season 4, Eddie's DnD campaign features the return of Vecna, who everyone thought was dead. Nancy, Mike, and Karen Wheeler are all sporting new haircuts in the epilogue that look similar to Henry's haircut, which isn't necessarily evidence, but it's a detail fans definitely picked up on. The graduation scene features the kids in orange caps and gowns (like prison jumpsuits) and everyone's holding their hands in the exact same position Henry does, but I feel like this one's a little bit of a stretch for me to believe. However, one detail that I do actually find suspicious is how the dial in the radio tower changes colors between different scenes. If you remember in part 2, Holly found a way out of Vecna's mind prison by recognizing a part of the playground was the wrong color. And the idea that Steve's a baseball coach in the epilogue (despite the fact he's a basketball player) is because Vecna only ever saw Steve with his iconic baseball bat during battle? I'm intrigued.

Is there a secret episode 9 of Stranger Things? Netflix Overall, Matt and Ross Duffer have talked about the ending of the show. "Mike’s closing the basement door. We’re closing the door on the story," Matt told The Hollywood Reporter. "So, no, there’s no plan or intention to tell the story because it’s a coming-of age story. Ultimately, that’s what it’s supposed to be. That’s what the show always was. When he closes the door to the basement, he’s closing the door on his childhood and he’s moving onto adulthood." Whether or not Conformity Gate is real, Stranger Things fans do have some confirmed new content to look forward to, including some spinoffs and a brand new documentary coming to Netflix January 12. Stay tuned for more info!

