Where to Watch 'Schitt's Creek' for Free: Streaming Guide for February 2026

Schitt's Creek is a beloved sitcom (starring the late Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy) that follows a wealthy family who find themselves utterly broke when their business manager takes off with all their money. With nothing to their name, the Roses have to move to the titular town of Schitt's Creek in Canada, which they only own as a joke. The show is a fan favorite among anyone who loves a comedy, and there's a very good chance you've seen all the times its hilarious content has gone viral. Well, the series is finally streaming on HBO Max, which means you can rewatch it as many times as you want.

Here's your ultimate streaming guide to Schitt's Creek, now available on HBO Max.

Where can I watch Schitt's Creek? CBC Television All 6 seasons of Schitt's Creek are available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+ right now. It's the perfect after-work wind down or the perfect weekend binge watch — whichever you prefer. You can also watch the show on Freevee, which is part of Prime Video but allow you to stream for free. What a win!

Who's in the Schitt's Creek cast? CBC Television The Schitt's Creek cast includes some amazing names like Eugene Levy as Johnny, Catherine O'Hara as Moira, Dan Levy as David, Annie Murphy as Alexis, Chris Elliot as Roland, Jenn Robertson as Jocelyn, Tim Rozon as Mutt, Emily Hampshire as Stevie, Sarah Levy as Twyla, and Karen Robinson as Ronnie.

How many episodes are in Schitt's Creek? CBC Television The show has 80 episodes total: the first four seasons have 13 episodes each, and the last two seasons have 14 each.

Is Schitt's Creek worth watching? CBC Television If you love family comedy, sitcoms, or just wacky TV in general, I'd definitely recommend Schitt's Creek. The show has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and won 9 Emmys (out of 19 nominations!). "With a title like Schitt's Creek you'd think that this show would be full of nothing but crass jokes. That couldn't be further from the truth," one viewer says on IMDb. "It's full of heart, and somehow this snobby, annoying rich family grows on you more and more with each episode. By the end of Season 4 I had tears dripping down my face because of how these characters have found love through immense personal growth...I'm so glad I had this recommended to me by friends who insisted I watch it, because I never watch these types of sitcoms otherwise." "I had skipped over this show several times and have heard people raving about this show," another viewer adds. "The writing is absolutely brilliant, the casting is perfect and I haven't found an episode yet (halfway through season 4) that I haven't laughed in. The old Riches to Rags storyline works brilliantly because at first, the Rose's are disgusted by everything. Throughout the show, they discover new selves after opening up to the town, it's people and the support of the community only seen in small town life. They all grow from their experiences on the show and they become such a lovable family."

What state is Schitt's Creek supposed to be in? CBC Television Schitt's Creek actually isn't set in the US — it takes place in small-town Canada.

Obsessed with all things Schitt's Creek and TV? Follow us on TikTok for more entertainment news you can't miss!