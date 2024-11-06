21 Comfort Shows + Binge-Worthy Series To Watch This Week
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are few things we love more than binge-watching our favorite comfort shows. There's something about relaxing with a series that you know has a happy ending, cozy vibes, or your favorite fictional characters of all time. If you're in need of a relaxing activity that doesn't require you to leave the house, definitely consider grabbing some takeout from your favorite restaurant and curling up with a throw blanket to watch one of these TV shows. Take a deep break, press play, and escape for a little while.
Comfort Shows We Can't Stop Watching
Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix
Emily in Paris
Emily is over the moon when she lands her dream job in Paris, but with her kitschy fashion and sunny disposition, she finds that life in Paris isn't exactly what she envisioned. Not to mention the fact that her personal and professional lives get very messy very quickly. Catch up on the first four seasons on Netflix now!
Netflix
Sweet Magnolias
Dana Sue, Maddie, and Helen are lifelong friends who have been through decades of ups and downs, but their lives get even more complicated when they decide to open a spa together. Full of romance and Southern charm, this is the perfect show to warm you right down to your toes.
Netflix
The Great British Baking Show
While we're in the middle of baking season and pulling out all our favorite apple recipes, watch your fill of this fan-favorite show. Amateur bakers compete against one another for 10 weeks filled with signature and technical challenges as they hope to become the U.K.'s best baker.
The CW
Jane The Virgin
Jane has vowed to save herself for marriage but finds herself pregnant anyway when she's accidentally artificially inseminated, and her life — as well as the lives of the people around her — turns completely upside down. With storylines worthy of the most iconic telenovelas, Jane and her friends and family deal with everything from love and loss to drug lord masterminds.
Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.
Younger
After a guy at a bar mistakes her for a 20-something, 40-year-old Liza passes herself off as 26 to land a job in the publishing industry. But it turns out that the only thing harder than pretending you're in your 20s is making sure no one finds out your secret.
Fox
The Mindy Project
Inspired by the life of Mindy Kaling's mother, Mindy navigates both her personal life and her career as an OB/GYN. She strives to become the perfect woman with the perfect rom-com ending, but things never quite go according to plan, do they?
ABC
Sister, Sister
We're always down to watch a sitcom from our childhood, and this one is too good to miss. Fourteen-year-old twin sisters Tia and Tamera reunite after being separated at birth. When they decide to move in together, blending their families, life experiences, and personalities, hilarity ensues.
Warner Bros. TV
Friends
Doing their best to survive in New York City, six 20-somethings become best friends after life brings them together. Dealing with everything from career ups and downs to infertility to love and loss, they realize that they can get through anything if they stick together.
CBC
Schitt’s Creek
After their business manager embezzles all the money from their family business, the Rose family finds themselves completely broke. They have to rebuild their lives by moving to the only asset they were allowed to keep: a small town called Schitt's Creek. Perfect for anyone with a crazy family, this comedy will make you laugh and cry.
Netflix
Queer Eye
This is a great watch for any rainy day or when you just need something relaxing and fun for your lunch break. Filled with all kinds of food, fashion, culture, design, and grooming tips, the new Fab Five give emotional makeovers that change lives.
20th Century Fox Television
New Girl
After she discovers her boyfriend cheating on her, kind and awkward Jess finds herself living with three bachelors in L.A. Along with Jess's best friend CeCe, Jess and her roommates tackle complicated situations like loss, marriage, and breakups with a sense of humor that will make you laugh out loud.
Warner Bros. TV
Gilmore Girls
Navigating life in the intensely personal and interconnected town of Stars Hollow, Lorelai is an independent and feisty single mom who lives with her bookish, Ivy League-bound daughter Rory. Full of coffee, small-town traditions, and witty conversation, this is the perfect show to turn on when you want to get in the spirit for fall.
Glen Wilson/HBO
Insecure
This comfort show created by (and starring) Issa Rae focuses on the lives of two best friends. From issues in their romantic lives to awkward experiences at work, this series showcases the experience of Black women today with heart and humor that we can't get enough of.
Netflix
Selling Sunset
Agents at The Oppenheim Group in L.A. cater to luxurious and wealthy clients, all while proving just how seriously they take their jobs. Relationships are one of the most important things in the brokerage business, which means you're in store for some major drama.
Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix
Dash & Lily
Dash can't stand Christmas; Lily can't get enough of it. When Dash finds Lily's hidden notebook full of riddles and questions, they begin to pass the messages back and forth across Manhattan and might just start to fall for each other in the process. This is the perfect watch for anyone who likes to get into the holiday spirit early — besides, what's more magical than Christmas in New York?
More Comfort Shows We Love
Fabio Lovino/HBO
White Lotus
We're still not over that season 2 finale, but if you haven't caught up yet, no worries. Here's the rundown for this season: the new group of vacationers — from an English expat and Hollywood producer to lawyer and investments manager — come together for a beautiful, complex, and shocking week in Sicily.
Des Willie/Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andor
Taking place before Rogue One and A New Hope, Andor follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his friends and family during a time when a Rebel Alliance is beginning to form against the Galactic Empire. We love how complicated and complex the storylines are within this series, as well as the worldbuilding.
Netflix
Harry & Meghan
This docu-series follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle throughout their romance and after their decision to leave the English Royal Family in January of 2020.
Netflix
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega stars in this record-breaking Netflix series about the iconic Addams Family character who has to investigate a string of murders at her new boarding school. Aside from how amazing the series itself is, we're totally going for Wednesday Addams-chic with our winter style.
Netflix
Firefly Lane
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in this series that follows two 40-somethings who have had an inseparable bond since their teens as they navigate life and love.
Matt Grace/Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
This series serves as a prequel to The Lord of the Rings series, and takes place thousands of years before the adventures that we know so well. It showcases how the different kingdoms in Middle Earth were formed, following different groups of characters as they embark on different adventures around the fictional world.
What's your favorite comfort show to watch? Let us know on Twitter and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest entertainment content!
This post has been updated.
- 9 Things Blake Lively Has Taught Us About Maternity Style - Brit + Co ›
- Comfort Food Recipes 2022 - Brit + Co ›
- Best Baking Shows on Netflix — Fall 2021 - Brit + Co ›
- Stylish and Comfortable Spring Shoes — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- The White Lotus Season 2 Finale Predictions, Fan Theories - Brit + Co ›
- Best TV Shows of 2022 - Brit + Co ›
- 21 Feel Good TV Shows: New Girl, Friends, Emily in Paris - Brit + Co ›
- The Best New TV Shows For 2023 & Where To Watch Them - Brit + Co ›
- Best Summer TV Shows For 2023 - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Fall Comfort Movies To Stream On Your Next Night In - Brit + Co ›
- These 21 Comfort Shows Are Perfect For Cozy Fall Nights - Brit + Co ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!