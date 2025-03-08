The 22 Best Comfort Shows For The Perfect Daily Wind-Down

For me, the one thing that gets me through a particularly unforgiving winter is knowing I have my comfort shows to watch when I get home. They never let me down, and let’s be real, there’s nothing better than cozying up to a show that offers familiarity, a feel-good experience, and is free from emotional stress on cold, winter nights (or days, no judgement here).

Here are 22 comfort TV shows to cure your winter blues.

1. The Office NBC This is an obvious one, but the crew at Dunder Mifflin never fails to put a smile on my face after a long day at work. I’m no expert, but there’s something oddly therapeutic about unwinding with a workplace comedy after spending all day in one. Maybe it’s because we all know deep down nothing is quite as bad as sitting across from Dwight all day. Stream The Office on Peacock and check out the latest The Office reboot news!

2. Parks and Recreation NBC Parks and Recreation follows Leslie Knope, a small-town government employee who often finds herself in chaotic hijinx along with her crew of mis-fit coworkers as they strive to improve their community. It’s heartfelt, it’s funny, and most importantly, comforting. Stream this comfort show on Peacock.

3. Schitt’s Creek CBC A wealthy family loses everything, but they’re entitled to one thing and one thing only: the town the father bought the son as a joke, fittingly called Schitt’s Creek. Is it just me, or is this show criminally underrated? It’s a show that never gets old, therefore one of the best comfort shows out there – trust me! Stream Schitt's Creek on Prime Video.

4. ​New Girl Fox If there were ever a definition for ‘comfort TV show’, New Girl would be the perfect example to accompany it in the big ol’ dictionary. The dynamic between the characters offers endless lighthearted humor sprinkled throughout as it follows a girl who moves in with three single guys. Stream it on Hulu.

5. ​The Mindy Project Fox Mindy Kaling can do no wrong, and this show is a testament to that statement. Mindy stars as an OBGYN, successful in the workplace, not-so-successful outside of it. We can all relate, girl – work-life balance is hard. Stream this comfort show on Hulu.

6. ​Gilmore Girls Saeed Adyani/Netflix Everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore stroll through the streets of an idyllic, picturesque Connecticut town. This show is 30% story, 70% taking in the setting. As a native CT girl, this show not only brings me comfort, but immense pride. I’m serious! You can stream Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

7. ​Gossip Girl Warner Bros. TV Yes, it’s cheesy. Yes, it’s overdramatic. No, it’s not relatable whatsoever. For all of these reasons, Gossip Girlis an essential comfort watch — especially when you’re craving a little dose of Manhattan teenage elitism (who doesn’t?) XOXO, a girl who can’t stop watching cringe-worthy shows. Stream it on Netflix.

8. Sex and the City HBO How thoughtful of Darren Star to create a show for us girls who needed a grown-up Gossip Girl. All jokes aside, Sex and the City is more so a must-watch rather than a guilty indulgence. Set against the stunning backdrop of Manhattan, the show follows four women as they navigate the highs and lows of their relationships and friendships, making it the perfect, relaxing go-to. SATC is available to stream on Max.

9. Glee Fox My boyfriend introduced me to Glee (true story) and ever since then, it’s been a cozy staple in our house. A Spanish teacher revitalizes his high school’s Glee club, and the rest is history. It’s a nostalgic watch for all, even more so if you were a theater kid. Honestly, this show constantly bums me out given I wasn’t a theater kid – Shoutout to all the Gleeks out there. This comfort show is streaming on Hulu.

10. Friends NBC You can’t have a comfort show list and not include Friends. I actually think leaving it out would be a crime. These iconic, young friends welcome us into their lives as we walk side-by-side with them navigating careers, relationships, and life in the Big Apple. You can stream Friends on Max.

11. ​Abbott Elementary Gilles Mingasson/Disney I want to extend my personal gratitude to Quinta Brunson for making mockumentaries a thing again — thank you, Quinta. If you’re looking for a chill night to escape the chaos that is life, opt for throwing on Abbott Elementary to enjoy the comical situations the teachers and students get into, all while shedding light on the realities of our public school systems (don’t worry, it’s as light-hearted as a show can be, I swear!). Stream it on Hulu.

12. ​Full House ABC Ring the doorbell and step into the Tanner household for all the comfort you need. This show is a nostalgic escape, plus the family is always so positive – how do they do it? I’ll never know. You can stream this comfort TV show on Hulu.

13. ​The Great British Baking Show Netflix I was obsessed with any baking-related content on the Food Network as a kid, and then Netflix gave me the greatest gift of all — The Great British Baking Show, and my life has never been the same. It combines all of the best things in life: a friendly competition, baked goods, and wholesome banter. Stream it on Netflix now.

14. ​Modern Family ABC If you haven’t watched Modern Family yet, what are you waiting for? I guess the more important question is, how have you survived this long without it in your life? Waste no more time, cozy up with a fuzzy blanket, your favorite snacks, and turn on this binge-worthy all too relatable family comedy. Modern Family is streaming on Hulu.

15. ​How I Met Your Mother CBS What’s more comforting than a show all about a father recounting to his children the story of how he met their mother? I’ll wait. You can watch How I Met Your Mother on Netflix!

16. Never Have I Ever Lara Solanki/Netflix Again, Mindy Kaling can do no wrong. Kaling created this young-adult dramedy that’s equal parts comfort watch and tear jerker (happy tears, for the most part). Inspired by Kaling’s own childhood, Never Have I Ever follows a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl as she traverses the halls of high school. This show hits all the feels, and also brings back those memories you wish you forgot about your teenage self — sometimes we all need a little reminder, I’d like to think it keeps us humble. This comfort show is streaming on Netflix.

17. ​Sex Lives of College Girls Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max It hasn’t escaped me that there are four Mindy Kaling shows on this list, maybe she is the Queen of creating comfort shows? I want that superpower. This comedy immediately transports viewers back into their good ol’ college days, with a modern touch. We’re met with four freshmen at Essex College, and well, you know how it goes, they slowly find their identities as they grow together at college. Stream Sex Lives of College Girls on Max.

18. ​That ‘70s Show Fox I didn’t grow up in the ’70s, but That ’70s Show sure makes me wish I did. These teenagers trade in smartphones for good times together, and quite honestly, shows the things you can get into when not being glued to a phone. I can’t lie though, I would miss TikTok too much. It's streaming on Peacock now.

19. ​Superstore NBC Another workplace comedy, Superstore is reminiscent of the days we’ve all probably had working retail jobs — and the eccentric people and coworkers we’ve met. This comfort show is streaming on Hulu now.

20. ​Somebody Somewhere Sandy Morris/HBO Watching Somebody Somewhere is equivalent to receiving a hug from Bridget Everett. Set in Kansas, where Everett grew up, her character, Sam, struggles to fit her hometown’s mold. In the midst of dealing with her sister’s passing, her saving grace is singing, which eventually leads her on a journey to find the people who understand her most and ultimately help her find herself again. It’s all around comforting, heartwarming, and introspective — in all the best ways possible. Stream it on Max now.

21. ​Friday Night Lights NBC You know the show is good when it almost makes you want to live in a small, tight knit Southern town. I have Friday Night Lights to thank for that very niche feeling. The show explores the pressures of living up to expectations through none other than a football coach and his team. Yeehaw! Sorry, so sorry. You can rent Friday Night Lights on Amazon Prime.

22. ​30 Rock NBC 30 Rock never ceases to amaze me. It’s a sitcom that takes a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional live sketch comedy show, and you guessed it: the behind-the-scenes is far more comical than the fictional show. Stream this comfort TV show on Hulu now.

