10 "Feel-Good" Shows To Watch If You Miss Dan Levy's 'Schitt's Creek'
Oh, Moira Rose! Where art thou? It's been a few years since we said goodbye to the Rose family, and let's be honest, our hearts still ache for the warmth, wit, and wonderfully weird brilliance of Schitt's Creek. If you've re-watched the entire series more times than you can count and find yourself longing for that perfect balance of humor and character-driven storytelling, don't despair! We've got you covered with a curated list of shows that capture some of that Schitt's Creek magic, guaranteeing to fill the void (at least until your next re-watch).
Apple TV
1. Ted Lasso — Stream on Apple TV
Much like Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso offers an abundance of optimism, charming characters, and a community that slowly but surely embraces its quirky new members. It's a feel-good show that will leave you smiling, particularly if you're a Britcom fan. And it's the perfect time to binge before season 4 drops!
NBC
2. Parks and Recreation — Stream on Peacock
If you loved the ensemble cast dynamics and the gradual growth of eccentric characters, Parks and Recreation is a must-watch. Leslie Knope's relentless positivity and the heartwarming friendships are a balm for whatever ails you.
NBC
3. The Good Place — Stream on Apple TV
For those who appreciate sharp writing, clever humor, and characters who evolve in unexpected ways, The Good Place is a philosophical comedy that will keep you entertained and make you think. Plus, Ted Danson!
NBC
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Stream on Peacock
Another workplace comedy with an incredibly lovable cast, Brooklyn Nine-Nine delivers consistent laughs, genuine relationships, and a comforting sense of found family. Also, it may tickle the fancies of your police procedural buddies.
Netflix
5. One Day at a Time — Stream on Netflix
This reboot offers a fresh take on a classic sitcom, focusing on a Cuban-American family. It's a show that masterfully balances humor with poignant explorations of relevant social issues, all while maintaining a strong sense of family love and affection. Watch with your mom!
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
6. Kim's Convenience — Stream on Netflix
If you're looking for another family-run business at the heart of a charming community, Kim's Convenience is a delightful choice. The relationships between the Kims are both funny and touching, but mostly just funny.
NBC
7. Great News — Stream on Apple TV
Produced by Tina Fey, this show about a mother who interns at her daughter's news station is full of snappy dialogue, over-the-top characters, and a surprising amount of heart. How it didn't get to season 3 is beyond me!
Netflix
8. Derry Girls — Stream on Netflix
For a dose of hilarious, character-driven comedy set in the 90s in Northern Ireland, Derry Girls is brilliant. The close-knit group of friends and their absurd situations provide constant laughs. Those laughs are against the volatile era of Ireland's "troubles", so a bit of a different vibe.
Netflix
9. Never Have I Ever — Stream on Netflix
Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy is vibrant, witty, and features a protagonist navigating high school and family life with relatable awkwardness and charm. What's not to love? We're feeling tender already.
HBO Max
10. Somebody Somewhere — Stream on HBO Max
This gem of a show, starring and co-created by Bridget Everett, presents a more understated and authentic portrayal of finding your place and forming a chosen family in a small town. It's deeply heartfelt and genuinely funny, moving too! (And did we mention the massive Emmy wins they took home in 2025?)
