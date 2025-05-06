Natasha Rothwell Spoke On What Belinda Could Face In 'The White Lotus' Season 4

The White Lotus fans are still reeling after that intense season 3 ending — namely the fact that Belinda just up and left Pornchai the way that Tanya abandoned her at the end of the first season. (Not to mention Chelsea's totally unnecessary death). But actress Natasha Rothwell just gave us some insight into how she's viewing the shocking White Lotus season 3 finale.

Here's what Natasha Rothwell had to say about The White Lotus season 3 ending — and why Belinda's not really a bad guy.

Natasha Rothwell doesn't think Belinda is a villain (no matter how upset the internet is), and she also doesn't see the character turning evil in the future. "I think her heart is good, but I do think that she was flirting with being a baddie by taking this money," she told PEOPLE at Jim Thompson's White Lotus Soirée in Los Angeles April 24. "So I don't think she'll turn bad, but I do think there's maybe a consequence by all those decisions have, sort of that yin and yang." And the actress definitely draws a line at fans who say Belinda should have acted differently. "People tell me to my face, they're just like, 'Oh, you should have taken Pornchai with you,'" she says. "I'm like, 'No ma'am, no sir. She does not owe a man anything. She has decentered men. She is centering herself.'"

Belinda's future is up in the air, and even if she doesn't turn evil, she will doubtlessly have to face the consequences of her decision — but whether we see those consequences in season 4 remains to be seen. "Who knows? I don't even know if she's coming back. But in my mind I'm like, yeah, that probably would be the thing," she says.

