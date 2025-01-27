We're in for plenty of sexy surprises.
Surprise! We Finally Have An Official Trailer For ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3
The White Lotus season 3 is finally on its way, and it is, without a doubt, one of my most-anticipated 2025 TV shows. And we finally have an official release date! The new 8-episode season is coming even sooner than I could have hoped for, and there are plenty of sexy surprises in store.
In addition to the highly-anticipated return of Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, we're also going to meet characters played by Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. Talk about a stacked cast! I can't wait to watch the new episodesthis February, but this trailer is definitely holding me over for now!
Scroll to see the the official trailer for The White Lotus season 3!
Watch the official trailer for 'The White Lotus' season 3 here!
The White Lotus season 3 is coming February 16, 2025. This season we're headed to Thailand (after season 1 took us to Hawaii and season 2 took us to Italy), but amidst the stress-management meditation and incredible food, our cast is dealing with plenty of secrets, testing their limits throughout their week-long vacation.
"What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand," is the perfect way to open the trailer for this (likely) debaucherous new season. There's a lot to unpack throughout this almost 3-minute video. Here's what we noticed:
- The Thailand White Lotus property is stunning! Every season makes me want to book a vacation ASAP.
- Belinda looks gorgeous — so happy to see our girl thriving!
- We're getting a classic White Lotus family with kids who clearly have nothing in common or want anything to do with their family.
- Responding to "I hope you enjoy Thailand," with "We usually go to the Caribbean" is that perfect White Lotus humor I live for. It's not in your face, but it gets the point across so well.
- Belinda's there to learn and "bring the magic back to Maui." (Could this mean we get a return to the Hawaii resort in a future season?!)
- Aimee Lou Wood and Walter Goggins playing a multi-generational couple is perfect — especially with little details like Aimee saying Walter should get a facial because someone thought he was her dad. Incredible.
- "It means we're not dead yet," is such good foreshadowing given what we know about this show.
- "I think the cosmos brought us together," is more amazing White Lotus writing — these characters are always kooky, eccentric, and so addictive.
- "We're poor now and daddy's going to prison" is a classic White Lotus character problem. You can't help but love to laugh at the incredulous Rich People Problems on this show!
- It looks like all the crime described on the island sets up the potential for lots of different whodunnit murder scenarios we could end up with. I have a feeling we'll all be shocked at how this story turns up from who ends up in the body bag to who puts them there.
- "Someone once said, 'The secret to life is knowing when to stop.'"
- Oh and we get a new version of the theme song! I'm sure it'll be stuck in our collective brain for many months to come!
We already got hints at 'The White Lotus' season 3 last year.
The teaser trailer gave us a glimpse at this exciting season back in December 2024.
"Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure," the teaser trailer voiceover said. "But they get there only to find more pain." The montage of late-night parties and unsettling shots like Parker Posey staring down the camera (and someone grilling a live crab until it catches on fire??) have me convinced The White Lotus season 3 is going to serve us an insane helping of both pain and pleasure.
We also got shots of Patrick Schwarzenegger lounging by the pool, Jason Isaacs taking a paranoid stroll through the jungle, and a coupled-up Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins celebrating the fact their vacation didn't kill them.
And creator Mike White says 'The White Lotus' season 3 is going to be bigger than ever.
We know that The White Lotus season 3 is going to be the biggest season yet, thanks to interviews with the creator and crew. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” creator Mike White said in an interview with EW. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing…I’m super excited about the content of the season.”
And he's not the only one. Natasha Rothwell told PEOPLE that "White Lotus is going to give you a run for your money.”
"It's an excellent season and people are going to be very pleased," she continues. There's always something special about a third season thanks to the combination of familiarity and brand-new adventures, and the seductive intrigue The White Lotus season 3 is already proving my point.
Season 3 is always my favorite season of a show — especially considering Gilmore Girls Season 3 Is Simply The Best, And No TV Show Has Matched It Since.