11 New January 2025 Movies Viewers Will Adore
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When you're in between episodes of your favorite January TV shows, then there's nothing better than watching new January movies. (Also, I can't believe it's almost a new year already!! Where did the time go?!). Whether you're a tried-and-true movie theater goer, or you love nothing more than a movie night from the comfort of your own couch, these rom-coms, action movies, and horror flicks coming in 2025 are exactly what you need to add to your New Year's Resolutions.
Here are all the new January movies you can watch in 2025.
1. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl — On Netflix January 3, 2025
Netflix
Wallace and Gromit are back! Thank goodness, because there's no other way I would want to start a brand new year. This January movie sees Wallace's new "smart" gnome become way too smart — and a dangerous certain someone might be behind everything. Now Gromit has to battle the most sinister of forces to save the day.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl premieres January 3 and stars Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry.
2. Better Man — In Theaters January 10, 2025
Paramount Pictures
This new movie is based on the true story of British popstar Robbie Williams. While examining his rise to fame and his time with boyband Take That, the movie also dives into the highs and lows of fame...all while presenting as a monkey. I'm going to be honest, this movie really confuses me. It's definitely a creative and unique concept, which I've been craving more of, but I'll have to see this movie before I can figure out how I feel!
Better Man premieres January 10 and stars Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, and Anthony Hayes.
3. The Last Showgirl — In Theaters January 10, 2025
Roadside Attractions
Pamela Anderson stars as Shelly, a showgirl who has to figure out what the rest of her life looks like when her show suddenly closes after 30 years. With an incredible cast, a award-worthy performance from Pamela, and music by Miley Cyrus, this is one January movie I literally can't stop thinking about.
The Last Showgirl premieres January 10 and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.
4. Wolf Man — In Theaters January 17, 2025
Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures
Scary movie fans rejoice! Wolf Man is exactly the kind of movie that'll send shivers down your spine, unrelated to the winter weather. When Blake (Christopher Abbott), Charlotte (Julia Garner), and their daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) come across a dangerous and mysterious animal, they barricade themselves inside a farmhouse to stay safe. Unfortunately, Blake begins a strange transformation of his own — and puts Charlotte and Ginger in a whole new kind of danger.
Wolf Man premieres January 17 and stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner and Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, Benedict Hardie, Ben Prendergast, Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly, and Milo Cawthorne.
5. Paddington in Peru — In Theaters January 17, 2025
Peter Mountain/StudioCanal/Sony Pictures
If you're already dreaming about a summer vacation, you're not alone — even Paddington Bear is headed somewhere warm! In Paddington in Peru, our favorite cuddly teddy is on a quest to find Aunt Lucy...and brings the whole family along for the ride.
Paddington in Peru premieres January 17 and stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous, Ben Whishaw, Olivia Colman, and Madeleine Harris.
6. One of Them Days — In Theaters January 24, 2025
Sony Pictures
Keke Palmer and SZA are reviving the BFF comedy in 2025 and I am MORE THAN READY. When Dreux and Alyssa learn Alyssa's BF has spent their rent money, they have to go on a totally unexpected adventure to keep themselves from getting evicted.
One of Them Days premieres January 24 and stars Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, and Janelle James.
7. Flight Risk — In Theaters January 24, 2025
Lionsgate
In this new January movie, Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery stars as a U.S. Marshall who must bring a witness to court and deal with the fact the pilot's really a hitman. (I can't help but wonder what Lady Mary would do in this scenario).
Flight Risk premieres January 24 and stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Walberg, and Topher Grace.
8. Inheritance — In Theaters January 24, 2025
IFC Films
Maya's life turns upside down when she learns her father used to be a spy...and then finds herself in the middle of an international conspiracy. No big deal!! Now Maya must evade dangerous hunters and stay alive long enough to find the answers to her questions.
Inheritance premieres January 24 and stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rhys Ifans.
9. You're Cordially Invited — On Prime Video January 30, 2025
Prime Video
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are starting 2025 with a bang! This hilarious R-rated rom-com follows Reese's character as she plans her sister's destination wedding...then realizes the venue has double booked them with Will Ferrell, a father who's determined that his daughter's (Geraldine Viswanathan) wedding go perfectly. When I say chaos ensues, I'm talking alligator wrestling, a zebra knocking over the cake, and strippers.
You're Cordially Invited premieres January 30 and stars Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer, and Celia Weston.
10. Valiant One — In Theaters January 31, 2025
Briarcliff Entertainment
When a captain and his unit get trapped behind enemy lines — and their equipment goes out — they have to band together and figure out how to get to safety. This January movie has some familiar faces like Chase Stokes and Lana Condor, and it'll keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
Valiant One premieres January 31 and stars Chase Stokes, Lana Condor, Desmin Borges, Callan Mulvey, Jonathan Whitesell, and Daniel Jun.
11. Mickey 17 — In Theaters January 31, 2025
Warner Bros. Pictures
Mickey Barnes goes on countless life-ending missions after he signs up to be an Expendable. On his quest to colonize the ice world of Niflheim, he's cloned countless times — but, shockingly, nothing really goes wrong until two Mickeys wind up surviving at the same time.
Mickey 17 premieres January 31 and stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.
